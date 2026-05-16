Why DACE at Manipur University is Making Headlines Now?

The results of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (MCSCCE) 2022, declared on April 22, 2026, have brought forth a radiant and unforgettable triumph for the Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) at Manipur University, Canchipur. Four exceptional students and three devoted faculty members from this promising young institution have not only cleared this prestigious examination but have done so with impressive ranks, filling the air with pride and hope.

This is more than a list of achievements — it is a luminous testament to the power of genuine opportunity when it meets unwavering determination. In its very first major state civil service examination since its inception on 1 October 2022, DACE has gracefully proven that the dream of empowering Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class youth is blossoming into a beautiful reality, illuminating the path for countless deserving souls across our land.

Not only the bright students of DACE but also three of its dedicated faculty members have brought immense pride to Manipur University by clearing the MCSCCE 2022. The proud achievers who have made every Manipur University community’s heart swell with joy are: Yumnam Abungcha (S/o Y. Rameshwor Mangang) – Rank 29 (SC), Soibam Robertson Singh (S/o S. Mohindro Singh) – Rank 51 (OBC-M), N. Malemnganbi Chanu (D/o N. Ranabir Meitei) – Rank 73 (OBC-M), and Maibam Pitamjit Singh (S/o Maibam Bikram Singh) – Rank 88 (OBC-M) among the students; while the three faculty members who have set a shining example are Sudeep Laishram – Rank 49 (General), Rajkumari Bubbly – Rank 60 (OBC-M), and Heigrujam Premkumar Singh – Rank 94 (OBC-M).

These seven bright stars have brought glory not only to their families but to the entire DACE fraternity and Manipur University. Their success in the MCSCCE 2022 marks a historic and heartening beginning for a centre established with noble intent by the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

The vision of the Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence at Manipur University is deeply moving and truly empowering. It aims to bring a remarkable positive transformation in the lives of SC and OBC students, making them confident, resourceful, and active contributors to the progress of Manipur and the nation.

Its mission is to coach and train them systematically, sharpen their knowledge and skills, and prepare them thoroughly for UPSC, MCS, SSC, and Banking examinations while instilling the beautiful values of honesty, commitment, dedication, and social justice.

This is not just beautiful words. The recent MCSCCE 2022 results stand as strong proof that this vision is steadily becoming a reality. By developing both academic excellence and good character, DACE is preparing not just successful officers, but responsible and sincere leaders who will serve the people with dedication and integrity.

For generations, talented young men and women from economically weaker SC and OBC families in Manipur have quietly nurtured dreams of civil service, only to see them dimmed by financial barriers. Private coaching centres, with their exorbitant fees running into lakhs, remained beyond reach for most, leaving many gifted minds to struggle in silence.

Some years ago, a young SC graduate from a rural family in Kakching district had to abandon his dream of cracking the UPSC because one year of quality coaching in Delhi would cost between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh — an amount his daily-wage labourer father could never afford. Similarly, an OBC girl from Imphal East, a brilliant first-generation learner with excellent academic records, saw her UPSC preparation collapse midway when her family could no longer pay the monthly coaching fee of Rs 5,000. In another case, a bright OBC boy from Bishnupur worked part-time as a tutor to support himself, but still could not manage the high fees and was eventually forced to drop out of coaching and settle for a low-paying job.

These are not isolated incidents — they represent the painful reality of hundreds of deserving SC and OBC students across Manipur whose dreams were shattered simply because they could not afford the exorbitant fees of private coaching institutes.

DACE has emerged as a beacon of compassion and excellence, tenderly bridging this painful gap. With 100 seats annually — 70 for Civil Services and 30 for SSC/Banking, including 33 percent reservation for women — the centre thoughtfully selects the most deserving from over 1,400–1,500 applicants each year.

It offers completely free, high-quality coaching, expert mentorship, comprehensive test series, personality development, and a generous monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 — for twelve months for civil services aspirants and nine months for SSC/Banking students. This holistic support frees young minds from financial anxiety, allowing them to pursue their goals with dignity, focus, and renewed hope. The same students who once had to abandon their dreams are now thriving because DACE not only removes the burden of fees but also provides financial stability through timely stipends.

After the establishment of DACE in October 2022, the state was plunged into a painful crisis from May 2023 that severely engulfed the academic atmosphere of Manipur. The first batch of 100 students was enrolled in 2023 right at the peak of the unrest. In those difficult and uncertain times, the relentless efforts of the Manipur University authorities and the Programme Coordinator to enrol and support the students were truly overwhelming and commendable.

Yet, against all odds, the centre has delivered astounding results. The recent success of DACE students and faculty members in the MCSCCE 2022 stands as shining testimony to their resilience and dedication. Many more laurels are expected for the University and the state in the coming years.

The MCSCCE 2022 results, declared on April 22, 2026, carry special significance as the centre’s maiden major success at the state level. Even prior to this, DACE had already guided around thirty students to success in Bank PO and Assistant Commandant examinations. These consistent early victories reflect the quiet strength and effectiveness of its mission — transforming potential into performance and aspirations into accomplishments.

Through structured preparation for Preliminary, Mains, and Interview stages, DACE nurtures not only academic excellence but also character, confidence, and a deep sense of social responsibility. For first-generation learners from rural and humble backgrounds, this nurturing environment feels like a gentle sunrise after a long night.

Dr. Salam Shantikumar Singh, Nodal Officer and Programme Coordinator of DACE, has clearly highlighted the centre’s noble purpose. Competitive examinations like the MCSCCE and UPSC are extremely challenging and demand proper guidance and mentorship in this cut-throat competition. While students from privileged backgrounds also find it difficult, the challenge becomes far more daunting for economically weaker SC and OBC students. DACE provides the much-needed platform to mentor and empower them in the best possible way.

Therefore, every SC and OBC student across Manipur must come forward and enrol in this excellent free coaching programme at DACE to turn their dreams into reality, just as these seven successful candidates have done in the MCSCCE 2022. This powerful blend of high-quality education and consistent financial support through monthly stipends lies at the very heart of DACE’s success, transforming quiet hopes into proud achievements for hundreds of deserving youth who form the resilient backbone of our society.

The DACE family and the entire student community extend their deepest gratitude to the former Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, Prof. Naorem Lokendra Singh, whose visionary leadership and compassionate initiative led to the establishment of DACE. The seeds he planted with great foresight have now begun to bear sweet and promising fruits for the weaker sections of our society. His forward-thinking vision continues to inspire everyone even today.

DACE gently whispers to every SC and OBC youth, especially those from villages and modest homes, that your dreams are valid and your talent will no longer be dimmed by circumstances. It opens a dignified pathway to positions of service where you can uplift the very communities you come from. The encouraging performance of women candidates further highlights the centre’s commitment to both social and gender justice.

To all aspiring SC and OBC students of Manipur, DACE is your home, lovingly created for you. Embrace it with open hearts, use the stipend wisely, dedicate yourselves fully, and walk this path with discipline and unwavering faith. The journey is challenging, yet the success of these seven souls has shown that victory blooms gracefully under DACE’s caring wings.

This achievement is a collective celebration of inclusive education, social justice, and the quiet power of empowerment. Manipur University and DACE have laid a strong, elegant foundation. May this success kindle the flame of ambition in thousands more hearts.

Heartiest congratulations once again to the seven shining achievers — Yumnam Abungcha, Sudeep Laishram, Soibam Robertson Singh, Rajkumari Bubbly, N. Malemnganbi Chanu, Maibam Pitamjit Singh, and Heigrujam Premkumar Singh. Your dedication has lit a beautiful, enduring lamp of hope for generations to come. You have made your families, your university, and the entire state immensely proud.

Keep shining, serve with love and integrity, and continue to inspire. The future of Manipur and India glows brighter because of souls like you and institutions like DACE.