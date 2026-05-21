Why Did KZC Lift the Boycott on Their MLAs, Coincidence or Calculated Move Amid Untraceable 6 Naga Hostages?

Just three months after imposing a strong social boycott on Kuki-Zo MLAs for joining the Manipur government, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has quietly lifted it.

The boycott was announced on February 5, 2026, with fiery language calling the MLAs' decision a "betrayal" and alignment with the "enemy." The KZC had vowed it would continue until the MLAs withdrew and realigned with the community's demand for a separate political settlement.

Now, after an internal meeting on April 29 and a public statement on May 20, the same organisation is suddenly speaking of 'unity,' the 'prevailing situation,' and the 'larger interest of the Kuki-Zo people.' The reversal is remarkably swift — exactly 104 days.

One has to ask, in plain simple language. What changed so dramatically in such a short time?

What exactly compelled this sudden change of heart? The ongoing hostage situation and the clear need for political cover appear far too significant to ignore.

With search operations for the perpetrators and a crackdown on hostile elements already underway, one has to ask: do these actions require political backing to sustain or succeed?

Why does the KZC suddenly need the previously boycotted MLA now? What is the hidden agenda here? Ground reports paint a very different picture. The KZC’s decision to lift the ban has not gone down well with the general Kuki public.

Many are deeply anguished, feeling that their sentiments are being toyed with. Through this inconsistent “in and out” strategy, the KZC is steadily losing credibility among the masses.

The KZC's official reason sounds generic — need for collective efforts amid the crisis. But look at the ground reality in May 2026. Tensions between Kuki and Naga communities in Kangpokpi, Litan and Kamjong have sharply escalated.

Following the May 13 ambush that killed three Thadou church leaders, there were cross-abductions, initially started by Kuki. While many hostages were released through negotiations, six Naga men (including pastors) remain untraced, allegedly held by Kuki groups.

Naga CSOs like the UNC and Naga women’s organisations are furious, issuing ultimatums, protests, and even considering blockades. Meanwhile, Kuki Inpi Manipur and other bodies have denied having full knowledge or control over these remaining hostages.

In this volatile atmosphere, where Kuki people are now squeezed between Meitei and Naga fronts, the KZC has also written to PM Modi seeking helicopter services for movement and medical emergencies, admitting restricted access due to tensions with both communities.

Is it really a coincidence that the KZC suddenly needs "unity" and wants its MLAs back in the fold right when it may require political patronage, government backing, or legislative cover against mounting Naga pressure?

The MLAs, now no longer boycotted, can openly coordinate with the state machinery. That gives the community easier access to security forces, negotiations, or even protection if Naga groups intensify their response over the missing hostages.

The timing raises legitimate questions. Did the Kuki-Zo Council see a need for official political muscle to manage this new multi-front crisis? Was the boycott lifted to enable backchannel deals or to present a united front while handling the sensitive hostage issue?

Kuki organisations have every right to pursue their political demands. But sudden U-turns like this erode credibility when the community is already accused of opacity on issues like the untraced Naga hostages. Transparency matters.

If the social boycott lift was purely for internal unity, why not explain the real triggers instead of vague appeals? In complicated ethnic chessboard of Manipur, nothing happens in isolation.

The KZC’s move looks less like a simple reconciliation and more like a desperate realignment at a time when their side might need every bit of governmental and MLA support to navigate the Naga fallout.





(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)