Why is BJP so afraid of 27-year-old Kunki Chowdhury?

The intense personal attacks on Kunki Chowdhury, the 27-year-old Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate from the newly carved Guwahati Central constituency, reveal far more about the challengers than the challenger herself.

What began as online buzz has now translated into visible support and emotional connect among ordinary voters in Guwahati Central. If this newfound goodwill converts into actual votes on April 9, Vijay Gupta will face a much tougher fight than anticipated from this young challenger.

When a powerful incumbent government expends this much energy on a political newcomer barely 15 days into her campaign, one question arises naturally: Why is the BJP so afraid of Kunki Chowdhury?

As the Assam Assembly elections approach their climax on April 9, 2026, what began as a routine generational contest—youthful debutante versus seasoned BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta—has morphed into a spectacle of smear campaigns, family-targeted rhetoric, and technological sabotage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s pointed remarks on Chowdhury’s mother allegedly consuming beef, followed swiftly by the circulation of a deepfake video targeting the candidate herself (prompting an FIR at Panbazar Cyber Police Station), are not random outbursts. They signal discomfort. In politics, when the ruling dispensation expends such energy on a first-time contender, it often means the “novice” has become a factor.

Kunki Chowdhury represents a sharp generational contrast in Guwahati Central. She is young, articulate, London-educated with a master’s in educational leadership from University College London, and carries the energy of someone who has chosen politics not as a career ladder but as a platform for change.

Her campaign focuses relentlessly on hyper-local urban issues that actually affect daily life in the bustling areas of Fancy Bazar, Pan Bazar, and GS Road, which are symbol of chronic artificial flooding and poor drainage, garbage management, water scarcity, chaotic parking, traffic congestion, and youth unemployment.

She has adopted a disciplined “door-to-door” approach, avoiding large rallies in line with election guidelines and emphasizing direct conversations with voters. Opposite her stands BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta — a seasoned party insider with decades of organizational experience, having served as state general secretary and vice president.

On paper, this should have been a straightforward hold for the BJP in a state where the party has built strong dominance through development promises and cultural consolidation. However, the disproportionate personal scrutiny directed at Chowdhury suggests the ground reality in this urban seat (with over 1.91 lakh voters) may be more competitive than the ruling party anticipated.

Though Kunki Chowdhury started as a social media favorite, she initially struggled on the ground against the formidable cadre-based machinery of the BJP. Her campaign, being relatively new and resource-light compared to the ruling party’s well-oiled organization, faced the typical challenges of breaking through entrenched networks.

However, the constant trolling, personal attacks on her mother’s alleged dietary habits, and the circulation of deepfake videos appear to have backfired dramatically. These aggressive tactics have transformed public sympathy into a significant and growing fan base on the ground.

The attacks intensified in early April 2026 when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while campaigning, zeroed in on social media activity allegedly linked to Chowdhury’s mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury. He accused her of posting images of beef consumption, criticizing elements of Sanatan Dharma, expressing views sympathetic to controversial figures like Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, and questioning Pakistan’s status as an adversary.

Himanta Biswa Sarma framed these as an affront to Assam’s Hindu cultural ethos, invoking sacred sites such as Kamakhya Temple, Majuli, and Batadrava Than. He declared that beef-eating would not be tolerated on such hallowed ground and warned of post-poll legal action under the Assam Cattle Prevention Act. His rhetoric was sharp: “The moment I hear someone eating beef, my entire body trembles with rage.”

Kunki Chowdhury and the AJP have firmly rejected these claims as baseless and politically motivated. They argue that the campaign distracts from genuine civic problems and amounts to character assassination. Chowdhury herself has stated that such attacks have only increased her visibility, turning what was meant to be damaging into free publicity.

She maintains that the allegations reflect BJP nervousness rather than any substantive failing on her part.

Then came the next level. The circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos allegedly distorting her image, words, and intent. On April 4, 2026, Chowdhury publicly alleged that manipulated clips — some edited from her own legitimate Instagram messages — were being spread, reportedly by accounts linked to the BJP IT cell, to tarnish her reputation and influence voters in the crucial final phase.

She promptly lodged a complaint (and FIR) at the Panbazar Cyber Police Station, citing violations under the IT Act, defamation laws, and election conduct rules. She described the act as “malicious” and a desperate attempt to undermine her rising support.

These episode has sparked wider concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence in Indian elections, especially when targeted at a young woman candidate.Why the Fear?

The intensity and personal nature of these assaults are telling. In politics, established powers rarely waste ammunition on irrelevant opponents. If Kunki Chowdhury were a non-factor — just another symbolic youth candidate with negligible traction — the BJP could comfortably ignore her and focus on highlighting governance achievements, infrastructure projects, or Gupta’s long experience.

Instead, the Chief Minister has repeatedly named her and her family, and digital smear tactics have allegedly followed. This pattern strongly suggests she has emerged as a credible threat in Guwahati Central.

Several factors explain this discomfort. First, at 27, Chowdhury embodies a fresh, untainted face in a constituency that includes educated middle-class and commercial pockets where youth disillusionment with patronage-style politics can sway outcomes.

Her global education combined with a “people-first,” door-to-door style projects competence without the baggage of insider dealings. In an urban seat, where voters often prioritize livability issues over grand ideological battles, her focus on mundane but painful problems like flooding and waste resonates.

Secondly, she entered active campaigning only about 15 days before the major attacks began, yet quickly gained endorsements, including from the All India Gorkha League and reportedly strong sympathy among Gen Z voters.

Economist and commentator Parakala Prabhakar (husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) publicly backed her, adding intellectual weight.

When a sitting CM feels compelled to respond so forcefully so soon, it indicates her campaign is gaining unexpected traction.

Third, BJP’s Assam strategy has relied on strong regional identity, development delivery, and cultural assertiveness. A polished, English-speaking, London-returned young woman challenging from an opposition platform introduces a narrative of renewal and outsider perspective.

It shifts the contest from “experienced continuity” versus “inexperienced challenger” to “old guard defending turf” versus “youth demanding practical change.” Personal attacks on her mother’s dietary or social media habits risk appearing as bullying, especially in cosmopolitan Guwahati, where diverse communities coexist and such tactics can alienate moderates.

Fourth, resorting to (or being accused of) AI manipulation in the final stretch is a high-risk move. It suggests traditional attacks on inexperience or policy were not landing effectively. Kunki Chowdhury has smartly flipped the narrative: “Why such desperation from the BJP? Why spend resources attacking a newcomer if I am not a factor?”

Public reactions on social media reflect this divide. Some defend the CM’s cultural stance on cow protection as non-negotiable in Assam’s Hindu-majority context. Others see the episode as evidence of weakness — a powerful party stooping to family-targeted rhetoric and digital dirty tricks against a young woman.

Kunki Chowdhury’s dignified pushback, filing complaints while continuing her ground campaign, has portrayed resilience and turned potential victimhood into strength.

This saga in Guwahati Central highlights larger undercurrents in the 2026 Assam elections. It tests whether BJP’s consolidated hold can withstand pockets of anti-incumbency, urban fatigue with governance gaps, or the appeal of fresh faces.

Youth politics is rising across India, and Assam is no exception. A contest between a veteran insider and a globally exposed 27-year-old forces voters to weigh experience against energy, connections against compassion-driven localism.

Weaponizing a candidate’s mother’s alleged posts so aggressively, especially close to polling on April 9, carries risks of backlash. It can galvanize sympathy votes among those tired of personal vendettas and eager for issue-based debate. Kunki Chowdhury has repeatedly framed the assaults as proof that “they have accepted defeat” in Guwahati Central.

Whether that claim holds will be decided by voters. What is already clear is that these attacks have elevated her profile far beyond what a routine debut might have achieved. In politics, attention — even hostile — is currency.

The troll storms, family shaming, and deepfake controversy may have inadvertently helped brand her as Assam’s rising youth icon.

As campaigning winds down, the focus should ideally return to substance. Who offers better solutions for Guwahati’s drainage crises, youth joblessness, waste piles, and daily livability struggles?

Vijay Kumar Gupta brings organizational depth and continuity. Kunki Chowdhury offers an outsider’s urgency and a promise of transparent, compassionate governance. The disproportionate personal war waged against her reveals more about incumbent anxiety than about any real scandal surrounding the 27-year-old.

When a formidable Chief Minister and a well-oiled party machine feel compelled to target a young woman’s family plate and digitally alter her image, it sends one unmistakable signal.

Kunki Chowdhury has become a factor they cannot ignore.Whether she ultimately wins or places a strong second on April 9, she has already succeeded in one crucial way — forcing the ruling establishment to treat a political newcomer as a serious threat.

In the process, she may be inspiring a new generation in Assam to believe that fresh ideas and direct engagement can challenge entrenched power. That, perhaps, is what the BJP fears most. Not just one seat, but the idea that youth with vision can no longer be dismissed.

The coming days will show if voters in Guwahati Central reward experience or embrace the promise of change. But the troll attacks and deepfake saga have already answered the central question of this contest.

Yes, the BJP appears genuinely unsettled by 27-year-old Kunki Chowdhury — and that unease speaks volumes about the shifting winds in Assam’s urban politics.

