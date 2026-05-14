Why is NCTE’s Integrated Teacher Education Programme Set to Be a Game Changer for Education under NEP 2020?

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has taken a truly visionary step by launching the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), a flagship initiative under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This four-year dual-major undergraduate programme stands as one of the most meaningful and transformative reforms India’s education sector has seen in decades.

Offering B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed., and B.Com. B.Ed. degrees, ITEP seamlessly integrates deep subject knowledge with professional teacher training from day one. It is not just good policy — it is essential for building a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat.

Without an iota of doubt, ITEP is a powerful opportunity to raise teaching standards while rooting our future educators in both national vision and local realities. The programme represents a decisive break from outdated, fragmented approaches to teacher preparation and aligns perfectly with NEP 2020’s ambitious goals of creating a holistic, multidisciplinary, and high-quality education ecosystem.

The traditional B.Ed. system has long suffered from a clear separation between subject knowledge and teaching skills. ITEP beautifully bridges this gap by combining a full bachelor’s degree with teacher training over four immersive years. Previously, students completed a three-year bachelor’s degree followed by a separate one- or two-year B.Ed. programme — a total of four to five years with little integration between content and teaching methods. ITEP compresses this into a single, cohesive four-year journey, saving students one full year while delivering far richer and more practical preparation.

For our state Manipur, the advantages are clear and compelling. Future educators will gain strong subject mastery along with practical teaching abilities and a well-rounded philosophy of education. The dual degree and higher professional recognition can draw bright, motivated young people into teaching — a profession Manipur urgently needs to strengthen.

ITEP is the perfect embodiment of NEP 2020’s bold multidisciplinary shift — a fundamental move away from India’s traditional siloed education system toward a holistic, flexible, and integrated approach. For too long, Indian education has suffered from rigid divisions between arts and sciences, academic and vocational streams, and subject knowledge versus pedagogical skills. NEP 2020 seeks to eliminate these harmful hierarchies and promote the unity and integrity of all knowledge.

It envisions education that fosters well-rounded individuals equipped with critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, and 21st-century skills needed in a rapidly evolving world marked by technological disruption, globalization, and complex societal challenges.

The new teacher education programme translates this vision directly into teacher preparation by shifting it from standalone institutions into multidisciplinary colleges and universities. By 2030, the four-year integrated programme will become the minimum qualification for school teachers. This is a revolutionary change. Through ITEP, aspiring teachers pursue a true dual-major holistic bachelor’s degree. One major is in Education, while the other is in a disciplinary or interdisciplinary field such as History, Mathematics, Physics, English, Economics, or Commerce.

The curriculum, as outlined in NCTE’s framework, spans eight semesters and includes rigorous disciplinary courses, foundational education studies, pedagogy, practicum, and exposure to diverse areas like Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), psychology, sociology, inclusive education, technology integration, early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), multilingualism, experiential learning, and value education rooted in India’s rich heritage.

The programme aligns perfectly with NEP’s 5+3+3+4 school structure. It prepares stage-specific teachers for the Foundational (ages 3-8), Preparatory (8-11), Middle (11-14), and Secondary (14-18) stages. Graduates will not only master their subjects but also gain expertise in delivering multidisciplinary, experiential, and inclusive learning in real classrooms.

By producing well-rounded individuals with intellectual, aesthetic, social, physical, emotional, and moral development, ITEP will significantly enhance creativity, innovation, critical thinking, and employability among future teachers. It prepares them better for a multidisciplinary world marked by AI, big data, interdisciplinary challenges, and rapid technological change. The programme also ensures stronger integration of vocational education, Indian Knowledge Systems, and value-based learning, while opening improved research opportunities through holistic perspectives.

What makes ITEP truly transformative is its strong emphasis on hands-on experience. Students begin classroom observation, practice teaching, school internships, and reflective learning from the early semesters. Pre-internship practice, block teaching, and field experiences in diverse settings (rural and urban) build real confidence and competence in modern methods — use of technology, multi-level teaching, continuous and comprehensive evaluation, special education needs, and culturally responsive pedagogy.

The multidisciplinary environment encourages institutions to become broader centres of learning across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, fostering collaboration and breaking departmental silos. Though this demands significant effort in infrastructure and faculty development, the phased timeline up to 2030 makes the transition practical and achievable. Pilot implementations in over 50 central and state universities since 2023-24 have already demonstrated promising results, with students showing better integration of theory and practice.

Admission to ITEP is through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This transparent, merit-based national-level exam evaluates Language proficiency (two languages), Domain knowledge (up to three subjects aligned with the chosen stream), General Aptitude, and crucially, Teaching Aptitude. With no upper age limit, NCET opens doors for fresh Class 12 graduates as well as career changers and motivated individuals from diverse backgrounds. This rigorous entry process itself marks a game-changing improvement, ensuring that only genuinely passionate and capable candidates enter the noble profession of teaching.

Manipur University’s selection by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to offer the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) from the current academic session is a proud and historic moment for the state of Manipur. This recognition firmly positions Manipur University as a pioneer in the region, ready to launch the B.A. B.Ed. (Secondary Level) programme that will shape a new generation of teachers.

These future educators will not only possess high professional competence but will also be deeply rooted in multidisciplinary perspectives, critical thinking, and 21st-century skills. This powerful synergy ensures that teacher education at Manipur University remains truly aligned with the transformative vision of NEP 2020.

For Manipur and the Northeast, where education plays a vital role in strengthening social harmony, preserving cultural identity, and bridging development gaps, ITEP brings real hope and renewal. The region has long faced challenges such as teacher shortages in remote areas, multilingual classrooms, and the need for educators who understand local contexts alongside national and global perspectives. ITEP addresses these beautifully by attracting brighter talent into the profession and producing teachers equipped to handle diverse classrooms, promote inclusive education, and contribute to foundational literacy and numeracy — critical needs in many parts of our state.

Implementing ITEP requires addressing two major areas — faculty development and infrastructure readiness. The programme demands teacher-educators who are strong in their subjects as well as trained in modern pedagogy. Institutions need smart classrooms, well-equipped science and mathematics labs, educational technology centres, psychological testing facilities, and robust digital libraries.

The Government can fast-track special faculty recruitment with attractive incentives, provide dedicated grants, and build partnerships with national bodies like National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA). University administration and Institutional management can form steering committees, train existing faculty, and design contextually relevant curricula that meet NCTE standards while incorporating local elements such as Manipuri history, literature, ecology, arts, and values.

Recent developments in Maharashtra illustrate both the challenges and the urgent need for reform. The NCTE cancelled recognition of as many as 295 B.Ed. colleges after scrutiny revealed serious quality concerns. Many failed to submit required reports, leading to potential reduction of over 16,000 seats and short-term uncertainty. While this causes anxiety during admission seasons, it represents a much-needed cleansing of the system.

For too long, substandard institutions operated with minimal accountability, producing graduates inadequately prepared for modern classrooms. ITEP’s higher standards, multidisciplinary approach, and NCET-based selection directly address these systemic weaknesses. Temporary disruptions are far preferable to continuing with a diluted system that fails our children.

Broader challenges include resistance from standalone colleges facing phase-out, infrastructure gaps in smaller institutions, and the need for smooth transition support. However, NCTE’s adaptive approach — including sensitization workshops, National Professional Standards for Teachers, and the National Mission for Mentoring — provides a clear pathway forward. ITEP is more efficient for students, reduces long-term costs, and promotes local teacher recruitment, which is especially valuable in rural and remote areas of the Northeast.

When we embrace ITEP and NCET wholeheartedly, the outcomes will be truly transformative. We can look forward to a regular supply of well-trained, locally rooted teachers for our schools, greater respect and attractiveness for the teaching profession, better learning outcomes for our children leading to more confident, capable, and culturally grounded citizens, and stronger contribution to educational equity and social cohesion across Manipur and the Northeast.

Another significant dimension where Manipur University can take a pioneering role is through the effective implementation of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). When executed with vision and local relevance, ITEP will surely promote multidisciplinary learning, foster critical thinking, and develop essential 21st-century skills among future teachers.

More importantly, it will offer a powerful platform for the seamless integration of Indian Knowledge Systems with Manipur’s rich cultural and intellectual heritage — from the profound wisdom embedded in Manipuri culture and folklore to the traditional ecological knowledge of our indigenous communities. This harmonious blending will not only strengthen the cultural identity of our students but also ensure that teacher education under ITEP remains deeply rooted in NEP 2020’s vision of an education system that is truly Indian in spirit and global in competence.

ITEP, supported by the fair and robust NCET admission process, is more than a new degree — it is a fundamental shift in how we prepare teachers as subject experts, empathetic guides, critical thinkers, and reflective practitioners in line with NEP 2020’s multidisciplinary vision. It faithfully carries forward the spirit of making teachers the real nation-builders.

Let us come together and wholeheartedly embrace ITEP as the game changer our education system has been desperately waiting for. One outstanding teacher at a time, we will shape not only better classrooms but a brighter, stronger, and more harmonious future for Manipur, the Northeast, and for a truly Viksit Bharat!