Why Liangmai's Historic Abolition of Hereditary Chieftainship is a Victory for Every Villager

On February 24, 2026, a profound revolution unfolded among the Liangmai communities of Kangpokpi District, Manipur. In the village of Taniulong (also known as Langka), the Liangmai Apai (Customary Court), operating under the authority of the Liangmai Naga Council (LNC-M), delivered a landmark final verdict that formally abolished the hereditary institution of chieftainship.

This decision dissolved the traditional titles of Chief (Khunlakpa/Chawang) and Vice Chief (Wangpen), prohibited any future claims or disputes related to these offices, and established strict customary penalties, including social sanctions or even expulsion for violations. Rooted entirely in Liangmai customary law and driven by the community's own desire for peace, harmony, and collective progress, this self-reform marked a bold step toward greater equality and unity without any external imposition.

This was no externally imposed reform. It was a bold, self-initiated step by the Liangmai community, acknowledging the honorable legacy of past chiefs while decisively ending hereditary privileges.

Despite the intent behind India's constitutional framework and specific legislation like the Manipur Hill Areas (Acquisition of Chiefs' Rights) Act, 1967, which aimed to abolish hereditary chieftainship in the hill areas, vest land rights in the government (with compensation), and promote uniform land laws and democratic governance, the Kuki communities in Manipur have largely resisted its implementation and continue to uphold hereditary chieftainship.

This system, where Kuki chiefs hold near-absolute authority over village land, resources, justice, and even military matters in a hereditary manner passed down family lines, persists as a core element of Kuki identity and customary law, protected under constitutional provisions like Article 371C and safeguards for tribal customs.

While the 1967 Act received Presidential assent and was notified but never fully enforced, due to strong opposition from Kuki chiefs and groups who view it as an assault on tribal autonomy, the Kuki CSOs and others have actively objected to any "renewed attempts" to activate it, arguing it undermines constitutional protections for tribal rights amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

This persistence has contributed to significant problems, particularly through the proliferation of new or "abnormal" villages under hereditary chiefs. In Kuki-dominated hill districts of Manipur, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl approximately 934 unrecognized villages have been reported, largely attributed to the persistence of hereditary chieftainship. The breakdown is: Kangpokpi (304), Churachandpur (281), Chandel (205), Tengnoupal (130), and Pherzawl (14).

Meanwhile, the number of recognized villages too increased around 731 villages in 1969 to 2,449 villages in 2023 across these districts. District-wise: Churachandpur rose from 282 to 842 (+560), Kangpokpi from 179 to 721 (+542), Chandel from 164 to 460 (+296), Tengnoupal from 68 to 326 (+258), and Pherzawl from 38 to 100 (+62).

This exponential proliferation is widely attributed to the persistence of hereditary chieftainship, where chiefs often establish new settlements for their sons or kin aspiring to independent chieftaincy, or to expand influence, population, and control over land and resources.

These villages, often established in forest or disputed areas to accommodate chiefs' sons seeking independent authority or to expand clan influence, contribute to land encroachments, reserved forest violations, resource strain, demographic shifts, and heightened ethnic tensions.

Such practices have exacerbated conflicts, including the prolonged Kuki-Naga clashes of the 1990s—driven by disputes over land, boundaries, and settlement in claimed territories, and more recent frictions, such as those between Liangmai Nagas and Kukis in Konsakhul (Kangpokpi district) involving evictions, assaults, and road blockades, as well as between Tangkhul Nagas and Kukis in Litan (Ukhrul district), where arson, gunfire, and house burnings occurred.

Such practices are seen as enabling "silent invasion" or irregular village growth, hindering equitable land management, sustainable development, and peaceful coexistence, while ordinary villagers remain dependent on chiefs without full democratic participation or secure individual rights.

This contrasts sharply with self-reforms in some Liangmai Naga villages, where hereditary chieftainship has been voluntarily abolished to promote unity and fairness.

Far from diminishing tradition, this move by Liangmai tribes has strengthen it by aligning with democratic values, equality, and the real needs of villagers today. It stands as a clear victory for every farmer, youth, woman, and household in Taniulong and sets an inspiring example for Liangmai villages across hills of Manipur.

Hereditary chieftainship, even in less absolutist forms like those among many Naga tribes, inherently creates a hierarchy where leadership flows by birth rather than merit or consensus. In Liangmai tradition, village governance has long centered on the Pei/Apai (village council), emphasizing collective input from clans and households.



However, the hereditary titles risked concentrating influence, social prestige, or decision-making sway in one family line.

By abolishing these titles, Taniulong has opened the door to truly inclusive leadership. Villagers can now select or rotate representatives based on ability, integrity, and community service. This empowers youth, who often bring fresh ideas on education, technology, and livelihoods and gives women and lesser-represented clans a stronger voice in council deliberations.

Now, every villager gains the chance to contribute meaningfully, turning passive respect for tradition into active participation in shaping village life. This shift from birthright to merit is a direct win for equality, reducing resentment and building a more cohesive community.

One of the verdict's strongest provisions is the explicit prohibition of any future claims, disputes, or revival of chieftainship, backed by customary penalties including social sanctions or expulsion if violated. This preemptive safeguard addresses a historical vulnerability.

Succession rivalries that, in Liangmai folklore and broader Naga traditions, have sometimes led to family divisions, migrations, or village splits.

In a region where ethnic tensions, land pressures, and resource scarcity already strain relations, internal stability is priceless. Without the shadow of hereditary succession battles, villagers can focus energy on shared priorities, improving roads, accessing government schemes, conserving forests, or resolving minor conflicts through fair council processes.

Unity becomes the norm, not a fragile hope. For families who once worried about favoritism or exclusion based on clan ties, this abolition removes a potential source of division, making everyday village life more peaceful and predictable.

Land remains the lifeblood of hill communities. In some tribal systems, hereditary chiefs hold overarching claims to village territory, allotting plots or extracting favors. While Liangmai chieftainship has historically been more advisory and less feudal, hereditary elements could still tilt access toward certain lineages.

Dissolving the institution shifts control to the community and its council, enabling transparent, equitable land distribution aligned with modern needs and laws like the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Farmers gain secure tenure for jhum fields or permanent plots, encouraging sustainable practices and investment in terracing or cash crops. Resources like forests, water, community funds can be managed collectively for the common good, reducing any risk of preferential treatment.This fairness translates to economic upliftment.

Villagers are freer to pursue education, migrate for work without fear of losing rights, or start small enterprises. Democratic structures also make villages more attractive for development projects, as accountable leadership ensures benefits reach everyone, not just a privileged few.

Tradition thrives when it evolves. The verdict honors past chiefs for their "sacrifices, leadership, and services," ensuring enduring respect without institutionalizing privilege. Liangmai identity, rooted in shared language, folklore, festivals, clan bonds, and council-based justice remains intact and vibrant.

Clinging to hereditary titles could alienate younger generations exposed to education, democracy, and global ideas, risking cultural disengagement. By reforming from within, the community keeps traditions relevant and appealing.

This adaptability has precedents in Northeast India, where reformed governance has led to better access to schools, healthcare, and schemes.

Taniulong villagers now stand better positioned for sustainable development, collective bargaining, and resilience amid Manipur's challenges.

Some may fear this erodes heritage or invites chaos. However, the process proves otherwise: grounded in customary law, decided by the Apai court, and emphasizing reconciliation. It discards only the outdated hereditary hierarchy while retaining core strengths like elder wisdom, consensus, and communal responsibility. This is evolution, not erasure.

In Manipur, hereditary chieftainship persists more rigidly in some groups (e.g., certain Kuki villages, where chiefs hold extensive authority over land and decisions). Naga tribes, including Liangmai, have often featured more collective systems, making this abolition a natural progression rather than rupture.

The Taniulong verdict shows self-reform can achieve what stalled laws (like the 1967 Manipur Hill Areas Act) could not, peaceful, consensual change without external coercion.

If more Liangmai villages follow, it could reduce friction points in land and identity debates, build cross-community trust, and model how tribes can modernize while safeguarding autonomy under constitutional protections like Article 371C.

The Liangmai's bold abolition of hereditary chieftainship in Taniulong (Langka) is a triumph of foresight and courage. It delivers real victories to every villager: equality in opportunity, unity without division, fairness in resources, progress without losing roots.

By choosing self-reform, the community proves that true strength lies not in unchanging titles, but in adaptable, inclusive governance that serves all.

This is more than a local verdict, it's a beacon for hill communities seeking harmony and advancement. In embracing democracy within their customs, Liangmai villagers have secured a brighter, fairer future for themselves and their children.

