Why Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba Must Return to Rajya Sabha in 2026

In the crucible of Manipur’s trials—where ethnic fault lines run deep, cultural heritage faces constant erosion, illegal immigrants threaten demographic survival, and the cries of the suffering go unanswered—few leaders have stood as steadfastly and courageously as Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba.

The titular Maharaja and Rajya Sabha MP from 2020 to 2026 has not merely occupied a seat in the Upper House; he has turned it into a fierce battleground for Manipur’s soul, identity, security, and future.

His participation in 317 debates—far above national (172.2) averages—tells the true story of dedication. He has been Manipur’s loudest, most consistent, and most reliable voice in Delhi.

The BJP’s decision to nominate him in 2020 was a historic and strategic masterstroke by the central leadership, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As the titular king and a revered symbol of Manipur’s ancient heritage, Leishemba Sanajaoba represented far more than a political candidate—he embodied unity, peace, and continuity in a deeply fractured state.

Former CM N Biren Singh and other state BJP leaders recognised his unique stature as a bridge between communities and a custodian of indigenous identity. His early association with the party, including sharing the stage with PM Modi and Amit Shah ahead of the 2017 elections, marked the first significant political engagement by a member of Manipur’s royal family.

The nomination was widely seen as a move to foster ethnic harmony, legitimise and integrate Manipur’s historical narrative within the national framework, and strengthen the party’s roots in the Northeast.

PM Modi’s personal endorsement, captured in iconic images of him holding hands with the Maharaja, highlighted the high importance placed on this choice. It was not just about winning a seat—it was about sending a powerful message of cultural respect, inclusive development, and national integration.

He is no politician in the conventional sense. I personally experienced this truth when I met him in 2009 for a simple evening tea at Sana Konung. The Maharaja sat with ordinary visitors like me in complete humility, discussing life, culture, and the future of Manipur with no trace of political ambition whatsoever. Back then, he had absolutely no plan or desire to join politics. He was content being the custodian of Manipur’s royal heritage and traditions.

It was only when the BJP leadership, considering Leishemba Sanajaoba as an asset of the Party, approached him with a larger national vision that he agreed to serve. This background makes his selfless and outstanding performance in Rajya Sabha even more remarkable and inspiring.

As the June 18, 2026 election approaches and his term draws to a close, the question before every conscious citizen, every MLA, and every political party is not whether he deserves another term. The real question is: Can Manipur afford to lose a leader who has fought relentlessly on every front without ever begging for a ticket? The answer is a resounding NO.

Maharaja Sanajaoba must be sent back to Rajya Sabha. His extraordinary record demands it. Manipur’s survival and dignity require it.Unlike many who chase power with loud declarations and lobbying, Maharaja Sanajaoba has never publicly sought renomination. He has poured himself into service till the final hour. That rare humility alone distinguishes him in today’s cut-throat politics.

In the Rajya Sabha, his interventions have been sharp, substantive, and multi-dimensional. On the ethnic conflict that has devastated the state since 2023, he repeatedly demanded a comprehensive rehabilitation package for the displaced families, long-term solutions for peaceful coexistence, and urgent central support.

He has urged swift action for normalcy while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their efforts, always pressing for more concrete results on the ground. He has shown unmatched courage on the existential threat of illegal immigration.

Time and again, he has raised the demand for immediate detection, identification, and deportation of illegal Myanmar and Bangladeshi nationals—especially before the next National Census and delimitation process. He has highlighted alarming population explosions and village proliferations in some districts.

He also warned that conducting census or altering constituencies without first addressing illegal immigrants would trigger social unrest and permanently damage indigenous demographic balance. He has pushed for NRC implementation. This is not politics of fear—it is the politics of survival for Manipur’s indigenous communities.

Border security has been another major focus. In March 2026, as a Special Mention, he drew Parliament’s attention to repeated disturbances and willful obstructions to Indo-Myanmar border fencing in the Manipur sector—the highest in the country. He urged the government to take firm action so that national security infrastructure can be completed without hindrance.

Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba's cultural advocacy is legendary. He demanded recognition of Sanamahi as a separate religion in the Census. Development and infrastructure have received equal attention through his advocacy. He demanded an AIIMS in rural Manipur, advancement of the Jiribam-Imphal railway, improved safety and security of National Highways, promotion of the Manipuri Pony, and better weather monitoring infrastructure—including a dense network of Doppler Weather Radars for the vulnerable Northeast region.

Even in his last sessions, he raised matters like regulation of online platforms, urban flooding, and fuel excise duty relief. On environmental issues, he moved a Statutory Resolution on the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act for Manipur, emphasising constitutional clarity and regional priorities. His farewell speech in March 2026 reflected deep constitutional understanding and emotional commitment to the state.

Parliamentary work is only half the story. Maharaja Sanajaoba has bridged Delhi and the ground with direct humanitarian action. Through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), he has recommended dozens of critical cases—securing lakhs in aid for cancer patients, renal failure, aplastic anaemia, and children in dire need.

Notable cases include support for Melody Thangjam (₹92,500 at Tata Memorial) and Maibam Bijoy Singh (₹1,50,000 at RIMS) in March 2025, and earlier help for a two-year-old child Albert Maimom (₹3 lakhs for bone marrow transplant). These are lives saved through effective representation.

Culture runs in his blood. The official letter dated 21 May 2026 from Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat approving Rs. 20 lakhs for Kanglei Mime Theatre Repertory is fresh proof. The Minister praised his “keen interest in promoting traditional performing arts, particularly the rich legacy of Mime theatre in Manipur.”

This is part of his consistent support for folk artists, heritage sites, and cultural institutions. His most touching contribution is fostering community harmony. Through the annual Mera Hou Chongba festival at Sana Konung, he hosts over 100 tribal village chiefs from the hills alongside valley representatives.

The ritual procession to Kangla Fort, cultural performances, and appeals for unity reaffirm ancient bonds from the time of Nongda Lairen Pakhangba. He has issued heartfelt appeals for Meitei-Meitei Pangal peace and prayers for all victims, proving that true leadership heals divisions.In an age where many MPs remain distant from their people, Maharaja Sanajaoba has been accessible, action-oriented, and selfless.

He has used his position not for personal gain but for patients fighting death, artists preserving identity, communities seeking bridges, and a state yearning for strong representation in Parliament. His refusal to demand nomination shows rare character—service before self.

Now, the BJP leadership both at the Centre and in the state must honour the Maharaja of Manipur by reappointing him as Rajya Sabha MP. This will not be just another nomination—it will be a powerful tribute to Manipur by the Central leadership, particularly the BJP, which rightly considers Manipur as one of the most important and strategically significant states in the Northeast region.

Re-nominating the Maharaja will send a clear message that the party values genuine service, cultural pride, and selfless leadership over ordinary political calculations.

Re-electing Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba would also send a powerful message: merit, delivery, and genuine love for Manipur will be rewarded.

As Mera Hou Chongba reminds us every year—unity is not a slogan but a lived reality rooted in our shared history. The people and representatives of Manipur must rise above narrow calculations. Send Maharaja Sanajaoba back to Rajya Sabha—not as a favour, but as a necessity—for a secure, harmonious, culturally vibrant, and developed Manipur that every indigenous son and daughter can proudly call home.