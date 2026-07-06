Why Manipur Must Debate the July 04 Letter on SoO, Village Volunteers, Census and NRC

The letter submitted by Imagi Meira president Thokchom Sujata on July 04 to the Governor of Manipur, the Chief Minister and the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly deserves serious public attention.

It is not an ordinary representation. It is a constitutional reminder that Manipur’s most urgent questions cannot be left to administrative silence, informal assurances or closed door communication between Imphal and Delhi.

The representation seeks a Special Session or the Monsoon Session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to discuss three urgent issues: the State Government’s stand on abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki militant groups, amnesty and legal protection for village volunteers, and deferment of the Census exercise under the present law and order situation.

These questions have become even more significant because they are not isolated demands. Besides Meitei, Naga organisations have also been demanding abrogation of SoO with Kuki militant groups now. In the valley, there have been protests against the arrest of Meitei village volunteers. At the same time, public mobilisation continues for the implementation of NRC in Manipur. Taken together, these developments show that the concerns raised in the July 04 letter are not confined to one organisation. They reflect a larger crisis of security, identity, law, demography and public confidence.

The first issue concerns the SoO agreement with Kuki militant groups. The letter rightly asks what has happened to the Manipur State Cabinet’s March 2023 decision recommending withdrawal from the tripartite talks and agreements with certain groups. If such a Cabinet decision was taken, the people have the right to know whether it was communicated to the Ministry of Home Affairs, what response was received from the Centre, and whether the State Government still stands by its position.

The SoO arrangement was originally projected as a peace mechanism. It brought armed groups into a monitored framework, with designated camps, ground rules and official supervision. But the present crisis has raised serious questions over whether the framework functioned as intended. Allegations of violations, movement of armed cadres, low attendance in camps, recruitment, training, extortion and involvement in violence have deeply damaged public trust.

This is not merely a Meitei concern. The demand from Naga organisations for abrogation of SoO with Kuki militant groups shows that anxiety over armed groups has a wider ethnic and territorial dimension. In a state as sensitive as Manipur, any security arrangement that affects inter-community relations, village safety and territorial confidence must be discussed openly in the Assembly.

If the SoO framework remains in force, the Government must explain why. If it is under review, the Government must place the status before the House. If the State supports abrogation, it must say so clearly. If the Centre has a different position, that too must be known. A security arrangement that directly affects the lives, land and future of citizens cannot remain hidden behind bureaucratic ambiguity.

The second issue concerns village volunteers. Across the valley, protests against the arrest of Meitei village volunteers reveal a serious public sentiment. Many people believe that these volunteers came out during extraordinary circumstances to defend homes, villages, women, children, elderly persons and properties when the State machinery failed to provide timely protection.

A modern State cannot endorse armed vigilantism. But it also cannot ignore the conditions under which ordinary citizens took on defensive roles. When people feel abandoned, local defence groups emerge from fear, not always from political ambition. To treat every village volunteer as a criminal without recognising the context would be legally narrow and politically unwise.

The Assembly should therefore discuss a humane and legally sound framework for amnesty, review of cases, rehabilitation and reintegration of village volunteers, provided they were not involved in heinous criminal offences. Those who acted primarily to protect their localities deserve a special review mechanism. Peace cannot be built by criminalising an entire generation of frightened citizens. It must be built by separating criminality from community defence, accountability from vengeance, and justice from political convenience.

The third issue concerns Census and the larger demand for NRC in Manipur. The letter seeks deferment of the Census exercise under the present law and order situation. This demand must be read together with the ongoing public protest for implementation of NRC in the state. Both concerns arise from the same anxiety: demographic uncertainty.

In Manipur, Census is not a routine clerical exercise. It has implications for representation, welfare allocation, planning, land, identity and future policy. In a state where illegal immigration, displacement, village expansion, border movement and identity politics are already sensitive issues, any enumeration carried out under abnormal conditions may create more disputes than clarity.

Many displaced persons have not returned to their original homes. Movement between several areas remains restricted. Some villages remain abandoned or inaccessible. Public confidence between communities has not been restored.

Under such conditions, can enumeration be accurate, peaceful and credible? Can displaced families be counted without harming their claims to original residence? Can enumerators move safely? Can citizens respond without fear?

These are not technical questions. They are political and constitutional questions. At the same time, the demand for NRC reflects a deep public concern that Manipur’s demographic records must be protected from distortion. The people asking for NRC are not merely asking for another register. They are asking for certainty over citizenship, identity and indigenous rights. The Government may accept, modify or reject such demands only through constitutional reasoning. But it cannot ignore them.

Therefore, the Manipur Legislative Assembly must discuss both issues together: whether Census should be deferred until normalcy returns, and how the State should address the demand for NRC within the framework of law, citizenship, border management and indigenous protection.

A Census conducted before displaced citizens return safely may produce flawed data. An NRC discussion postponed indefinitely may deepen public suspicion. Both require clarity. Silence is not governance.

The larger significance of the July 04 letter lies in its call for the Assembly to reclaim its role. Manipur cannot be governed indefinitely through executive orders, security briefings, internet speculation and public protests. The Assembly is the highest democratic forum of the State. It must sit, deliberate and speak.

A Special Session will not solve every problem overnight. But it will do something important. It will bring the most serious questions into a constitutional forum. It will compel the Government to place its position on record. It will allow elected representatives to speak for the anxieties of their constituencies. It will reduce the space for rumour, suspicion and political manipulation.

The Governor, Chief Minister and Speaker must therefore treat the July 04 representation with seriousness. The Governor has a constitutional responsibility to ensure that governance does not drift during an exceptional crisis. The Chief Minister has the political responsibility to clarify the Government’s position on SoO, village volunteers, Census and NRC. The Speaker has the institutional responsibility to protect the relevance and dignity of the Assembly.

Manipur’s crisis is not only a crisis of violence. It is also a crisis of confidence. People want to know whether Cabinet decisions have meaning. They want to know whether armed groups under SoO are being monitored effectively. They want to know whether village volunteers will be treated fairly. They want to know whether Census will be conducted only when conditions are credible. They want to know whether NRC will be seriously considered as part of a larger response to demographic anxiety.

These questions are legitimate. The letter from Imagi Meira should not be dismissed as a pressure tactic by one organisation. It has arrived at a time when Nagas are demanding abrogation of SoO, valley protests are growing over village volunteers, and public mobilisation for NRC continues. This convergence of concerns is politically significant. It shows that Manipur is asking for clarity from its own institutions.

The State cannot afford silence at this moment. It cannot allow the most consequential questions of security, citizenship, demography and justice to remain unanswered. A Special Session or the Monsoon Session of the Assembly is therefore not merely desirable. It is necessary.

Manipur needs clarity on SoO. It needs a lawful and humane policy for village volunteers. It needs a serious discussion on NRC. It needs caution on Census under disturbed conditions. Above all, it needs the Assembly to act as the voice of the people.







(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)