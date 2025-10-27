Why Manipur University Must Hold Pending Recruitment

With a NAAC B+ grade and an absence from NIRF’s top 100 universities, it trails behind neighbors like Assam’s Guwahati, Nagaland University, and Mizoram University, which boast stronger academic records and global visibility. None of its professors appear in the top 2% of world scientists, unlike those at peer institutions.

The root of this struggle lies in a critical shortage of staff, with approximately 260 teaching and non-teaching posts lying vacant, as per insider reports. Filling these posts is not just an administrative necessity—it’s a lifeline to elevate the university’s standing, enrich its students, and restore its pride.

The leadership of Manipur University deserves support as it explore complex challenges to expedite these pending recruitments, ensuring a brighter future for Manipur. The university’s understaffing crisis is a silent drag on its potential. Empty faculty positions mean fewer mentors for students, larger class sizes, and less time for research that could put Manipur on the global academic map.

Non-teaching vacancies—librarians, clerks, technicians—disrupt the daily operations that keep a university humming: timely exam results, well-stocked libraries, functional labs. These gaps directly threaten NAAC and NIRF rankings, which prioritize faculty-student ratios and institutional efficiency.



Also Read: Forgiving the Past, People Welcome Muivah to Heal Manipur

Without action, Manipur University risks falling further behind, losing talent to better-resourced neighbors like Mizoram, which thrives with robust staffing, or Universities in Assam, known for its research output. For a state like Manipur, where education is a beacon of hope amid socio-economic challenges, a weakened university undermines the aspirations of thousands of students, many of whom are first-generation learners from remote hill villages.

The recruitment journey has been arduous, shaped by forces beyond the university’s control. In 2019, Advertisement No. 2/2019 announced 74 non-teaching posts (Group B and C), drawing eager applicants dreaming of stable careers. In 2020, Advertisement No. 3/2020 followed with several faculty positions, promising to invigorate academic departments.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered campuses nationwide starting March 16, 2020. The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines for the 2020-2021 academic session on September 24, 2020, but the lockdown’s chaos stalled progress. Written tests for the 2019 non-teaching posts, initially planned for February 2025, were postponed to March 2025, with skill tests held on March 5-6, 2025. Candidates waited patiently, trusting the process.

Yet, new challenges emerged. On May 13, 2025, the university issued Advertisement No. 2/2025 for 78 new non-teaching posts, followed by Advertisement No. 3/2025 on May 23 for 46 faculty positions (five professors, seven associate professors, 34 assistant professors). Some candidates from the 2019 and 2020 cycles were puzzled, wondering why new ads were issued before resolving earlier ones.

The University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Sakila Nongmeikapam, confirmed that these are fresh vacancies, independent of the 2019 and 2020 advertisements, driven by evolving manpower needs—new programs, retirements, and operational demands. The notice for Advertisement No. 2/2025 explicitly states that these posts are distinct from those advertised on May 27, 2019, and November 30, 2020.

This move reflects the university’s proactive effort to address its staffing crisis, even as it grapples with extraordinary circumstances. The most significant hurdle is Manipur’s ongoing ethnic conflict, a tragedy that has disrupted life across the state since May 2023. Many applicants from the 2019 and 2020 recruitment cycles, particularly those applying under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota, hail from Kuki communities.

Still in 2025, with hill districts mired in unrest—no free movements, several students displaced—organizing interviews for these candidates is a logistical nightmare. The university’s decision to issue fresh recruitment calls is a pragmatic response to this reality, ensuring that staffing needs are met without exacerbating tensions.

This isn’t abandoning earlier applicants; it’s a necessary pivot to keep the institution functional while navigating a crisis that no administrator could have foreseen. The administration's effort to balance inclusivity with practicality deserves understanding, not criticism.

Manipur University operates under a cloud of scrutiny, with local media highlighting concerns from student bodies about alleged irregularities: the Registrar’s appointment, the hiring of a professor named Pavan Kumar Yadavalli, and an amendment to Statute 19(2) of the Manipur University Act 2005.

A past Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs 74 lakh furniture supply issue from years ago adds to the chatter. Even the VC’s recent Delhi visit sparked speculation. These issues, while serious, are distractions from the urgent task at hand: filling those 260 vacant posts.

The administration is working in good faith to address them, and a follow-up discussion can unpack these concerns with nuance. For now, the focus must remain on recruitment, the cornerstone of the university’s revival.

Why is this urgent? Because every vacant post is a missed opportunity for Manipur’s students. Over 10,000 undergraduates and postgraduates depend on a robust faculty to guide them toward careers in science, humanities, or public service. Non-teaching staff ensure scholarships reach students, labs stay equipped, and libraries remain havens of learning.

Without them, the university’s ability to deliver quality education erodes, jeopardling frustration among youth and weakening Manipur’s Human Development Index, already strained at 0.708 (per 2023 data).

Filling these posts could inject millions in salaries into the local economy, uplifting communities and signaling stability to students and parents alike.The university’s administration under the current Vice Chancellor is taking bold steps. The 2025 advertisements show a commitment to addressing manpower shortages head-on, despite the state’s volatile context.

To support them, we must advocate for practical solutions. For the 2019 and 2020 applicants, the university could explore virtual interviews or deferred assessments for ST candidates, aligning with UGC’s flexible guidelines for conflict zones.

For the new posts, transparent selection processes—perhaps with public updates on timelines—can build trust. The administration’s efforts to keep the university operational amid unrest are commendable; they reflect a dedication to students over bureaucracy.

Look at the region’s success stories. Mizoram University filled key posts in last 2-3 years, boosting its NIRF rank. Assam’s universities weathered past insurgencies by prioritizing recruitment during stable periods. Manipur University can emulate this, leveraging the National Education Policy’s push for multidisciplinary education to attract talent with incentives like research grants.

The administration’s proactive stance—issuing fresh recruitment notice despite logistical hurdles—shows a willingness to adapt. Supporting them means rallying behind a vision where Manipur University rivals its neighbors, not languishes in their shadow.This is a crucial moment.

Manipur University isn’t just an institution; it’s a promise to a state yearning for progress. By moving forward with these recruitments, the administration can deliver on that promise—equipping classrooms, empowering students, and rebuilding trust. The 260 vacant posts are more than jobs; they’re the foundation of a university that can inspire, innovate, and unite a fractured region.

Let’s stand with the administration, urge swift and fair action, and help Manipur University rise to its rightful place as a beacon of hope.

A future opinion article will explore the allegations against new Registrar’s appointment, Yadavalli’s recruitment, and the Statute 19(2) amendment which are found in local media every alternative days.

