Why the Free Career Aptitude Test is Now a Boon for Economically Strained Manipur Students

The ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, between Kuki and Meitei communities has stretched into its third year by March 2026, marking one of India's longest-running internal displacement crises.

The conflict has created near-complete geographic segregation between communities, with security checkpoints, and de-facto borders fragmenting the state. The economic fallout has been devastating.

Prolonged highway blockades, particularly on National Highways, the state's vital lifelines to Assam and beyond, have crippled supply chains, livelihoods have collapsed for many families, small-scale industries and tourism have withered, and per capita income has declined sharply.

Parents who once managed modest savings for education now face mounting debts from rebuilding lives or covering basic survival needs. Property destruction, loss of jobs, and disrupted agriculture have pushed middle- and lower-income households into deeper financial distress.

For Class 12 appeared students, the crisis compounds in profound ways. Schooling and exams have been repeatedly disrupted, with closures, relocations, and fear affecting academic performance. More critically, mobility beyond the state has become severely restricted and exorbitantly expensive.

Highway blockades force risky, circuitous routes or long detours through neighboring states, adding days and significant costs to travel. Air travel from Imphal's airport, already limited and subject to occasional cancellations, has seen fares skyrocket amid high demand and reduced options.

Many students, especially from valley districts or Internally displaced communities, find their aspirations confined to local institutions, often mismatched with their potential, or delayed entirely, perpetuating cycles of limited opportunity and economic hardship.

In this grim socio-economic conditions, SS Career Solution's launch of its free Career Aptitude Test (CAT) for the first 500 Class 12 appeared students registering by April 10, 2026, stands out as a practical, immediate boon.

Normally valued at ₹2,500–₹4,000, a sum many families can ill afford amid current hardships, this initiative removes a key financial barrier to professional career guidance.

The test employs standardized, reliable tools to assess not just academic scores but a student's holistic profile: innate interests, personality traits, cognitive abilities in logical reasoning, numerical aptitude, verbal skills, spatial awareness, and more.

The resulting detailed report provides clear, understandable insights into natural strengths and alignments, helping identify suitable paths, be it data analytics, healthcare, creative fields, engineering design, entrepreneurship, or locally viable sectors like sustainable agriculture or community development.

What truly amplifies the impact is the personalised counselling that follows. Experienced counselors interpret results, engage in one-on-one sessions, and craft realistic roadmaps. They discuss emerging opportunities (AI, renewable energy, digital content, skill-based certifications), entrance requirements, scholarships, online courses, or programs that minimize relocation needs.

Parents are involved, shifting conversations from pressure-driven choices (favoring "prestigious" but unsuitable fields) to informed, collaborative decisions rooted in the student's profile and family realities. Thereby reducing the risk of costly mismatches, such as enrolling in expensive out-of-state coaching only to drop out, or abandoning higher education due to confusion.

A career aptitude test is now a must necessity for students in Manipur, more than ever before. The ongoing conflict has not only strained family finances but also shrunk available time and resources for trial-and-error in education and career planning.

Students cannot afford to spend years and hard-earned money on courses that do not suit their abilities, leading to dropouts, repeated attempts at entrances, or underemployment later.

By guiding them toward career-oriented courses, those aligned with their strengths, market demand, and minimal external dependencies, the CAT helps save precious time and limited money. It enables targeted pursuit of scholarships, vocational training, online certifications, or local programs that lead faster to employability or self-reliance.

In a state where economic recovery depends on a productive youth workforce, advising such focused, goal-oriented paths prevents wasted efforts and builds quicker pathways to financial stability, reducing the long-term burden on families already stretched thin.

Career-oriented guidance at this juncture is indispensable for several reasons. National trends show high underemployment among graduates due to skill mismatches; in Manipur's strained economy, such errors are even more punishing.

A well-aligned choice boosts motivation, resilience, and long-term employability. It encourages exploration of interdisciplinary or vocational paths that require less mobility and investment, while highlighting scholarships or free resources.

For Manipur's resurgence, this free CAT is more than individual support, it's a seed for collective recovery. The state's future hinges on a skilled, adaptable youth who can drive rebuilding: innovating in local industries, filling gaps in healthcare or education, or launching ventures that create jobs.

Early self-awareness builds confidence, helping students navigate uncertainty with purpose rather than drift. When students pursue fitting careers despite adversity, they gain tools to break poverty cycles exacerbated by the conflict.

The SS Career Solution, active in career counseling and student development since 2014, has long worked with schools and communities in the region. This limited-window free program reflects a commitment to equity, prioritizing accessibility when it's needed most.

As Manipur grapples with healing, stability, and economic revival, amid ongoing challenges like segregated communities and fragile infrastructure, initiatives like this bridge gaps left by the crisis. Class 12 students and families should act swiftly to register.

In an era where the future of work demands self-knowledge and adaptability, this no-cost opportunity replaces confusion with clarity, financial strain with strategic planning.

It's a small but powerful step toward turning personal potential into progress, not just for individuals, but for a state yearning to rise above prolonged hardship.

Clarity in career direction today can foster opportunity and resilience tomorrow, contributing to a more secure, skilled, and hopeful Manipur.