Will Manipur's Rs 350 Crore Women’s Aid Scheme Mirror Assam’s Orunodoi Success?

In a state still reeling from ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, newly selected Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's announcement on International Women's Day (March 8, 2026) of a Rs 350 crore budgetary allocation to support 3.5 lakh women affected by the unrest offers a glimmer of hope amid despair.

This provision, a part of the 2026-27 state budget, aims to provide financial assistance, effectively around ₹10,000 per beneficiary, to women who have borne the brunt of displacement, economic disruption, and daily struggles for survival.

The CM lauded Manipuri women's historical courage, resilience, and pivotal roles in the economy and political discourse, framing the scheme as a step toward empowering them to rebuild livelihoods.

However, the question lingers, Can this initiative truly mirror the success of Assam's flagship Orunodoi scheme, which has delivered consistent, transparent support to nearly 40 lakh women-led households for over six years?

Or will it falter under the weight of political timing, institutional fractures, and the unresolved crisis on the ground?

Assam's Orunodoi scheme stands as a benchmark for targeted welfare in India's Northeast. Launched in 2020 by the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it provides monthly financial assistance of ₹1,250 to one eligible woman per economically vulnerable family, primarily widows, single mothers, disabled women, and those from tea garden or minority communities.

The scheme has run uninterrupted, insulated from electoral cycles through clear, category-based eligibility and robust Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) infrastructure. On March 10, 2026, just days after Manipur's announcement, around 40 lakh families received ₹9,000 each (covering four months plus an additional Bohag Bihu festival amount), totaling ₹3,600 crore in a single-day transfer.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly emphasized that Orunodoi is "not linked to elections," describing it as a "controlled scheme" driven by compassion rather than populism. Its longevity, six years and counting has built public trust, with beneficiaries receiving regular support that enhances dignity and financial security.

Manipur's scheme, by contrast, is a one-time grant amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis. While the intent to alleviate immediate hardships for conflict-affected women is commendable, several red flags suggest it may not achieve the same level of fairness, transparency, or impact.

First, the timing raises eyebrows. Manipur's Legislative Assembly term ends in early 2027, placing this announcement in a pre-election phase. Several political analyst critiqued it as potentially an "election bonanza" to deflect from the government's struggles in resettling displaced families.

Despite repeated assurances, including a March 31, 2026, target to resettle over 40,000 IDPs (more than 10,000 families), progress has been slow. By early 2026, only about 16,500–17,000 IDPs had been resettled in phases, with thousands still in relief camps or prefabricated housing.

Protests by IDPs demanding secure return home highlight that temporary aid cannot substitute for the "homely comfort" most crave. The ₹350 crore for women sits alongside a larger ₹734 crore allocation for overall IDP rehabilitation in the 2026-27 budget, yet critics, including the Congress, argue even that is inadequate given the scale of losses.

Second, grassroots implementation faces severe hurdles absent in Assam's stable environment. Manipur's Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) have been defunct since the 2017 elections, with terms expiring in 2022. No fresh polls have occurred due to "disturbed conditions" from the ethnic conflict and extended President's Rule (recently prolonged).

This vacuum leaves local governance in the hands of bureaucrats, nominated administrative committees, or MLA-backed proxies. In rural and hill areas, where many displaced women reside, tussles persist between representatives of ruling MLAs and former elected Panchayat members (whose tenures have lapsed but who retain community legitimacy).

Appointees, aligned with MLAs often control relief distribution, beneficiary identification, and development works like MNREGS (now called VB-G RAM G) and NFSA, creating parallel structures rife with favoritism and mistrust.

Similarly, Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in hill districts face stagnation too, with elections stalled amid ethnic demands for greater autonomy. Without elected local bodies, verifying genuine beneficiaries for a conflict-specific scheme becomes fraught.

Who compiles the lists? How are exclusions or duplications prevented? In polarized zones, ethnic loyalties could skew distribution, leaving the most vulnerable, widows in remote camps, single mothers struggling for two meals a day and children's education, sidelined.

Assam's Orunodoi succeeds partly because it operates in relative normalcy, with elected local bodies aiding outreach and DBT ensuring minimal leakage. Manipur's one-off payout requires precise, need-based targeting in a disrupted environment.

While DBT is planned, accurate Aadhaar-linked accounts, grievance mechanisms, and independent audits are essential, yet hard to enforce without empowered grassroots democracy.

Third, sustainability is a concern. Orunodoi offers recurring monthly support, fostering long-term dignity. Manipur's ₹10,000 grant provides temporary respite but does little to address root issues like livelihood restoration or home return.

For Manipur's ₹350 crore women’s aid scheme to come anywhere close to the proven success of Assam’s Orunodoi, a series of deliberate and urgent steps must be taken. The current context, marked by ethnic conflict, institutional paralysis, and deep-seated mistrust, demands far more than good intentions or budgetary announcements.

First and foremost, transparency must be the cornerstone of implementation. The government should immediately publish clear, publicly accessible eligibility criteria so that every potential beneficiary understands who qualifies and why.

Full beneficiary lists, verified and updated regularly, need to be made available online or through community channels. Independent audits, conducted by third-party agencies or central authorities, should be mandatory at every stage to detect and deter leakage, duplication, or favoritism.

Technology can play a critical role here: real-time tracking of disbursements via a dedicated portal, coupled with an accessible grievance redressal mechanism (hotlines, apps, or community kiosks), would go a long way toward building public confidence.

Equally important is neutral and unbiased verification of beneficiaries. In the absence of elected local bodies, relying solely on bureaucratic or MLA-aligned networks risks politicization and exclusion of the most vulnerable.

The government should actively involve credible NGOs, civil society organizations, women’s groups, and central monitoring teams to carry out ground-level surveys and cross-verification.

These independent actors can help bypass entrenched local power structures and ensure that aid reaches genuine conflict-affected women, especially those in remote relief camps or displaced in hill and valley areas, rather than being diverted through patronage channels.

Restoring democratic grassroots governance is another non-negotiable priority. The prolonged absence of elected Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) has created a dangerous vacuum.

Wherever security conditions permit, the state must accelerate holding fresh elections for PRIs and ADCs to bring back legitimate, people-chosen representatives who can oversee scheme implementation at the village and block levels.

In the interim, neutral mechanisms, such as empowered district-level committees with multi-stakeholder representation, could bridge the gap and reduce tussles between MLA proxies and former elected members.

The scheme’s impact will remain limited unless it is tightly integrated with the larger goal of resettlement. Financial assistance should be explicitly linked to measurable progress in returning displaced families to their original homes.

Prolonged life in relief camps or prefabricated units breeds despair, frustration, and dependency; tying the grant to secure rehabilitation milestones would reinforce the message that temporary aid is only a bridge to permanent solutions, not a substitute for them.

Finally, the government must move beyond one-time handouts and truly honor the resilience and agency of Manipuri women. The scheme should actively support self-reliance by channeling resources into sustainable livelihood opportunities. Programs led by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), such as community work sheds for handloom weaving, handicrafts, or other locally viable production, could transform relief camps into hubs of economic activity.

Providing access to affordable machinery, raw materials, market linkages, and skill training would empower women not just to survive, but to rebuild their lives with dignity and independence.

Only by pursuing these steps with sincerity and urgency can Manipur hope to transform its women’s aid initiative from a well-meaning announcement into a scheme that delivers real, lasting change, much like Orunodoi has done in Assam.

Ultimately, while Assam's Orunodoi proves welfare can work when insulated from politics, executed diligently, and sustained over time, Manipur's context is far more challenging.

The ethnic conflict's scars, displacement, division, institutional paralysis, make mirroring that success an uphill battle.

If implemented with genuine compassion, rigorous transparency, and a commitment to bridging grassroots divides, the ₹350 crore could offer meaningful relief and rebuild trust.

Without it, the scheme risks reinforcing cynicism, appearing as a short-term gesture rather than lasting empowerment.The women of Manipur, symbols of courage amid adversity, deserve more than promises. They deserve mechanisms that deliver dignity, justice, and a genuine path forward.

Only then can this initiative rise above skepticism and truly honor their contributions to the state's fragile recovery.