Women Are Hugging And Kissing Himanta Biswa Sarma – Assam 2026 Is Already Decided

In Manipur, an old and wise political saying has guided voters for generations: “Nupi angangna yaba candidate ti vote kagalli.” It means the candidate who truly wins the love and affection of women and children is the one who wins election. This is not about money, muscle, or loud promises, it is about an emotional bond that reaches the heart of every household.

Mothers who run the home, sisters dreaming of a better future, and children looking up with hope decide the real winner.That same powerful truth is now playing out dramatically across Assam in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

The scenes from Lakhimpur district, especially in Bihpuria, have stunned everyone. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not just being greeted by crowds — he is being mobbed by women with raw, spontaneous affection. Women are breaking through security to hug him tightly, some are kissing him on the cheek or forehead, others are showering him with blessings while holding their children close.

These are not staged moments or campaign propaganda. They are real, emotional outbursts of love captured on video and shared widely on social media. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma himself has turned even the minor injuries of campaigning into symbols of connection.

During his Jana Ashirwad Yatra, eager supporters left scratches on his hands and arms in the crush of the crowd. Instead of complaining, he proudly showed the marks and called them “marks of love and affection” — raijor morom aru ashirbad. He said these scratches remind him of the people’s trust and energise him to work harder. That humble response only deepened the emotional bond.

Women make up nearly half of Assam’s voters. Their support is not a side story, it is the main story of 2026. When mothers and sisters feel genuinely cared for, they influence the entire family’s vote. Children who see their parents excited about a leader carry that positive feeling forward.

The viral visuals of women hugging and kissing Himanta are sending a clear signal: a large section of Assam’s women have emotionally aligned with him and his government.This is not the blind fan following of a South Indian film superstar with scripted dialogues and choreographed crowds.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is a homegrown Northeast leader — sharp, decisive, and deeply rooted in the region. He has become much more than a politician here. For countless women, he represents a leader who sees them, hears them, and puts them at the centre of governance.

The hugs and kisses are not empty emotion. They are built on concrete change in women’s lives through flagship schemes that directly empower them. Orunodoi is the crown jewel. This direct bank transfer scheme targets women as the primary caretakers of the household. Only families with annual income below ₹2 lakh qualify, ensuring help reaches those who need it most.

Recently, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the government transferred a record ₹9,000 each to nearly 40 lakh beneficiary women in a single day — a massive ₹3,600 crore payout that included regular monthly instalments plus a special Bihu bonus.

This money gives women dignity and financial agency. They can now contribute to children’s education, family nutrition, and household needs without total dependence on others. Many beneficiaries say Orunodoi feels like respect from the government.

Building on this success, the government is exploring further expansion, including broader links with ration cards.Then comes the game-changing Lakhpati Baideo scheme. It aims to turn nearly 40 lakh women into rural micro-entrepreneurs. Each eligible woman receives ₹35,000 in cash assistance to start her own independent business — beyond traditional self-help groups.

Whether it is poultry farming, handicrafts, weaving, organic produce, or small retail, women now have seed capital and the freedom to dream bigger. Thousands have already begun their journey toward becoming “Lakhpati Baideo” (sisters earning a lakh or more annually).

This scheme is transforming power equations within families and communities by giving women economic independence. Supporting these are initiatives like Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita, which provides graded help to women’s self-help groups — ₹10,000 in the first year, ₹12,500 in the second, along with bank linkage for sustainability and skill development.

These are not mere election-time sops. They are sustained, well-designed programmes that recognise women’s central role in Assamese society. In a state where women often bear heavy loads in homes, fields, and during floods, such targeted support creates lasting gratitude that naturally flows into political loyalty.

Schemes alone do not create this level of euphoria. Himanta’s high-energy, people-first campaigning style adds the emotional spark. He does not wave from afar. He dives into crowds, bends to touch the feet of elderly women seeking their blessings, lifts children, and listens directly.

One viral moment showed an elderly woman moved to tears because the Chief Minister bowed before her and asked for her ashirbad. Another captured a young girl breaking down emotionally upon seeing him. These gestures resonate deeply in our Northeast culture, where respect, humility, and personal connection carry immense value.

Himanta combines this warmth with strong governance — infrastructure push, flood management efforts, border security, and industrial growth. Women, who often suffer most from natural calamities and economic uncertainty, appreciate a leader who delivers visible results alongside welfare.

He captured the mood perfectly when he said: “You will find women at public meetings and youth at rallies. There is tremendous enthusiasm among them. This election is being fought by Gen Z and women, and we are going to see a great result.”



While the BJP-led government provides the platform, the credit for this extraordinary women’s support is being widely attributed to Himanta personally. In the region, where individual leadership charisma and regional connect matter greatly, he has built a distinct brand. He is seen as “one of us” who understands local aspirations and acts boldly.



Of course, no election is truly decided until votes are cast on April 9, 2026. Issues like identity, implementation gaps, opposition strategies, and broader economic concerns will all play their part. However, the current wave — the spontaneous hugs, kisses, tears of joy, and “marks of love” — cannot be ignored.



It reflects a deep emotional undercurrent created by genuine welfare delivery and personal accessibility. Coming full circle to the Manipuri wisdom: the candidate who wins the hearts of nupi (women) and angang (children) carries an almost unbeatable momentum. In Assam today, that candidate is clearly Himanta Biswa Sarma.



The scratches on his hands will heal quickly. But the imprint of this massive women’s affection — rooted in empowerment through Orunodoi, Lakhpati Baideo, and his humble connect — could shape Assam’s political future for years ahead.



As women continue to hug and kiss their Chief Minister in crowded rallies, the message from the ground is loud and emotional. Assam 2026 is not just another election. With its mothers, sisters, and daughters standing firmly behind Himanta Biswa Sarma, the outcome feels increasingly clear now.