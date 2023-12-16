Aam Aadmi Party has appointed MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha replacing Sanjay Singh, according to sources.

Raghav Chadha will be the party’s leader in the Upper House in the absence of Sanjay Singh, who is having certain “health issues”, as stated in a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The sources have informed that a letter has been received from the AAP conforming Chadha as the floor leader.

The letter is with the Rajya Sabha Secretary General for implementation.

Chadha is one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha. The AAP has a total of 10 MPs in the Upper House currently.