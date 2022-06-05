Former MP Rajen Gohain takes a dig at the ruling party, stating that people should not be blind when they get power. Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to Gohain, are outsiders who were appointed as chief ministers by both parties.

Gohain on Sunday commented on the cabinet reshuffle which is scheduled to be held on June 9 as informed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The four-time BJP MP from Assam is well-known in the Northeastern state for supporting the cause of small tea growers.

Gohain, a law graduate who was active in the six-year-long Assam agitation against illegal immigrants in the early 1980s, was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999 from Nagaon.

The CM Sarma-led Assam government completed one year in May 2022 without any Cabinet reshuffle.