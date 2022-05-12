BTR Chief Pramod Bodo on Thursday stated that the media is fueling the rumour of changing the leadership in Bodoland (BTAD) and exaggerating the matter more than political leaders.

While attending a Bihu celebration in Palashbari in Chirang district, Bodo stated that the media is exaggerating the matter more than political leaders. He also said that the BTR government is in a healthy position and issues will be openly discussed. The BTR Chief claims to be leading the government properly within his guidance.

“The BTR government is in a healthy position and issues will be openly discussed. The media are exaggerating the matter more than political leaders”, BTR chief stated while talking to the media.

Pramod Boro further urged journalists who are more interested in this regard to participate in the election.

“BPF won’t be in power. They are doing it to hold their party members. Such false propaganda BPF has come out to retain party members”, BTC executive member Dhananjay Basumatary.