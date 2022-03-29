The alliance between Congress and the All India United Democratic Front AIUDF has come to an end. The conflict between the Congress and the AIUDF begins with the appointment of an electoral agent for the Rajya Sabha election.

The AIUDF and Congress agreed to dissolve relations. In reality, the majority of Congress MLAs are working together to defeat Ripun Bora.

On Tuesday, minister for water resources parliamentary affairs, information and public relations Pijush Hazarika stated that the alliance made by the congress is power-centric and only aims to win the elections at Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

He went on to say that nothing positive happens in their discussions. Regarding the issue of "authorised agent" between Congress and AIUDF, the Jagiroad constituency MLA stated that they are not aware of their problem and even not interested to know.

“Congress and AIUDF alliance is only to grab power. Sometimes to win in the Assembly Election and sometimes to win in the Lok Sabha Election. They form an alliance to win in the elections. Suppose in the Lok Sabha election, candidates of Nagaon, Kaliabor and Barpeta want alliance with the AIUDF. But Upper Assam candidates don't want Congress-AIUDF alliance in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Maybe Ripun Bora wants an alliance but a few of them don't want the alliance. Therefore this alliance is only for election purposes and they only fight with each other. if they have issues with an authorised agent. We don't know, we are not even concerned", Hazarika said.

The Minister further added that Congress is still confused about their lobbies. He claimed that BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary will surely win in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.