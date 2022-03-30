All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has sent an application to the principal secretary of Assam Legislative Assembly to allow a separate bellot box to clear the doubts and allegations made by the Congress.

Dhing MLA Aminul Islam stated on Wednesday that the APCC president of Bhupen Bora is the worst liar in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's history (APCC).

The AIUDF MLA told the media that Bhupen Bora lied during yesterday's press conference. At yesterday's press conference, Aminul Islam said that Bhupen Bora lied 30 times.

Assam's Opposition Congress has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies of "selling" five of its lawmakers in the elections for two Rajya Sabha seats to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). This comes only days after the AIUDF confirmed its support for Congress candidate Ripun Bora.