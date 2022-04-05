Bhupen Borah, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), said on April 5, that the party made a mistake by forming an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections, in which Congress was defeated.

“We did a sin and paying the price for it. Now Congress will reach out to the people of the state and seek for forgiveness”, Bhupen Bora stated.

The Congress chief expressed hope about the party's future. "Like chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma believes in the holy book of Gita, nothing is permanent, and bright days for Congress will return too," he continued.

After forming an alliance with the AIUDF in the state elections last year, the Congress party has been experiencing a severe undercurrent inside the party. Seven Congress MPs are accused of voting for the BJP in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

"I would like to request all party members and all others concerned with the issue to refrain from talking about the issue of cross voting by our members during the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls in the state to the media or to anyone," said Bharat Chandra Narah, senior spokesperson Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and chairman, disciplinary action committee.

Earlier on Monday, the Assam Congress advised all of its members to avoid criticising its own party officials in front of the media or anybody else.