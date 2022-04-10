The Assam State Election Commission has decided to hold elections in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation's 60 Wards. During a visit to the Garukhuti Agricultural Project in Darang district on Saturday, Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win in all 60 wards.

While talking to the press, the Minister stated, “ From 2014, Congress has been claiming to win elections but sometimes ended up with zero votes and never won.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to expand its base in the northeastern region, and has fielded 40 candidates in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections on April 22. (GMC).

Minister Pijush Hazarika also claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party will not be able to win the Guwahati Municipal Elections because they have no meaning in the state.

Hazarika also discussed the importance of language in communicating effectively. "In India, we will be left behind in this competitive world if we do not know Hindi and English. But I'm proud to be Assamese and will always cherish my mother tongue.”, he added.