The Assam Government has finally taken over the assets of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) Nagaon at Jagiroad in Morigaon District and Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi District after continuous and sustained efforts, negotiations, and meetings. Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday praised the government for this remarkable step and also stated that the state government assures jobs for hundred capable paper mill workers.

“I’m totally delighted over the government’s decision to own the paper mill. The people of Jagiroad have gone through many hardships over the years. As a MLA of Jagiroad, I’m grateful and the people connected with the paper mills both directly and indirectly are blessed”, says Minister Pijush Hazarika while talking to the media.

“As we have stated before, the employees of the paper mills will receive their remaining salaries and jobs will be given to those who are capable of continuing with their jobs. Good days will come to the employees of paper mills”, the minister further added.