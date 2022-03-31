The Bharatiya Janata Party claims that it will win both the seats in Rajya Sabha polls by seven votes. While talking to the press, Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday stated that some leaders from opposition party have written ONE, some have given right marks and some have torn the ballot, this it confirms that 2nd seat will also win by BJP party.

The Minister further added that Congress has several lobbies and does not trust among themselves. He claimed that BJP will win both the seats and they are not expecting the votes of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)

Earlier, Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita made an accusation that the two MLA had torn the ballot paper in Rajya Sabha polls which began on Thursday, March 30. He also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the seats with the votes of Congress.