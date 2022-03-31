Akhil Gogoi has voted for BJP? According to the sources, the most doubtful vote is of Akhil Gogoi, being an independent candidate he might have voted for Bharatiya Janata Party. Sources said that the Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi is a relative of Pabitra Margherita. According to inside sources Pabitra Margherita has got 46 votes?

According to the reports, in the last Assembly election, Akhil Gogoi urged the electorate to vote against BJP candidates in every constituency.

“For the sake of Assam and to protect it, my solemn appeal to the state voters to vote against the BJP. People need to choose the strongest candidates, who are against CAA, fielded against BJP and its allies in each and every constituency of the state and vote for them. One should not vote for BJP at any cost”, Gogoi stated in a letter from prison dated 2021.

The big question now is whether Akhil Gogoi voted for BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita instead of Ripun Bora. All answers will be revealed in the evening, when the Rajya Sabha election results will be announced.