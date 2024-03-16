Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru while reacting on the implementation of the rules of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) said that the Act came too late and has too little compassion.

"Too little compassion coming too late", said Sadhguru while speaking at the India Today Conclave today. Sadhguru expressed his dismay over the contentious legislation, emphasizing its inadequacy in addressing the plight of marginalized individuals.

Sadhguru reflects on the historical context of partition and highlighted the promises made to those left on the other side of the border, with assurances of care and support. He added that over the past 75 years, many individuals have endured severe hardships without obtaining citizenship rights in India, despite relocating decades ago.

Sadhguru questioned the lack of accountability, asking if it is not a matter of shame that individuals remain stateless due to historical circumstances beyond their control. He stressed that this issue transcends controversy, urging for a collective acknowledgment of the injustice faced by these individuals.

He furthered a contrast at India's approach with that of theocratic nations, labeling their discriminatory laws as institutionalized oppression. While acknowledging societal imperfections, he asserted that India upholds equality under the law, unlike its neighboring countries where discrimination is enshrined in legal frameworks.

Regarding the CAA's cut-off date for granting citizenship, Sadhguru expressed reservations, suggesting that compassion should not be constrained by arbitrary timelines. He reiterated his belief that the legislation falls short of addressing the long-standing suffering endured by marginalized communities.