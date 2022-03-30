On Wednesday, Sonai MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya slammed the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Bora on Wednesday. In an interview with the media, Barbhuiya stated that Bhupen Bora is the BJP's main agent and a burden for the Congress.

"No All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA has ever mentioned about their relations with Assam's Chief Minister. However, after the Assam Chief Minister informed the media about the Bharatiya Janata Party's long-standing relationship with the Congress, Bhupen Bora, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, issued a statement about his good relationship with the chief minister," says Sonai MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya.

"We will never make an alliance with Congress if Bhupen Bora stays. We want AICC to complete their formalities and dismiss Bhupen Bora within seven days," he added.

Concerning the AIUDF's support for Ripun Bora, the MLA went on to say that the AIUDF is always on Ripun Bora's side and guarantees him of his candidacy. The AIUDF assisted him in obtaining the ticket.