DHUBRI: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) begins its massive strategy to strengthen the party position in Assam along with Dhubri district as Manjurul Islam Sarkar, the General Secretary of Congress Committee from Dhubri district joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday. With the joining of Islam Trinamool Congress appears to be preparing a stronghold in the district for the upcoming elections.

A few days ago, there was an outrage among the people of Dhubri, regarding the resignation of district Congress Committee President Uttam Sarkar. while, on Sunday, the Dhubri district Congress Committee suffered a major setback when Manjurul Islam Sarkar and his throngs of supporters formally joined the Trinamool Congress.

Senior TMC leader and advocate Nurul Islam Choudhary announced the official joining at an event held at the Trinamool Congress office on DK Road in Dhubri.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Zulfikar Hussain was present as the Chief Guest at the event, where NI Choudhary stated that the full committee of the Trinamool Congress, Dhubri district of Assam, will be formed soon, and that the process of forming the district committee is already underway, with Manjurul Islam Sarkar serving as the convener.

Choudhary, also refers to the AIUDF party as BJP'S B team, Dhubri MP Badaruddin Ajmal played a vital role in dividing the people of the district. He also questioned and stated, "what could be the secret behind Ajmal not entering his constituency Dhubri Lok Sabha area for a long time and MP Ajmal failed to achieve all round development of the district".

In a total of 10 constituencies in Dhubri Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress Assam party functionaries are all set to take over all these constituencies in the upcoming elections.