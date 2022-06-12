In the Karbi Anglong elections, the Congress will be zero. The BJP will have a successful election. The BJP will provide the predicted outcomes. We don't do appeasement politics; we do development politics. The other five teams are solely focused on unique locations. The remarks were made by Minister Piyush Hazarika.

MP Pallava Lochan Das, on the other hand, predicted a positive outcome for the BJP in the Karbi Anglong elections, saying, "BJP will have a good victory in Karbi Anglong elections." Our candidate has progressed so far. Except for two, no other parties receive seats. In this election, the Congress will be re-elected. In several congressional districts, Aap has received more votes than Congress. On the 14th and 15th of June, we shall celebrate Vijay Utsav at the BJP executive meeting at Karbi Anglong."

"Congress president Bhupen Bora is a comedian," claimed MP Pallab Lochan Das, mocking Bhupen Bora. He simply composes poems while watching prime-time news. "It's not a problem; Congress has only dug up graves in each election."