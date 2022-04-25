Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was never able to get any single vote traditionally from the areas like Garigaon, Hatigaon, and Hijubari. BJP leader Jayanta Mallabaruah stated that winning in these areas means winning in Jania and Baghbar.

Barua further added that BJP has tried to gain the confidence of the people from the area mentioned to try if these people will trust Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s development although Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies have never got a single vote from these areas.

“We have tried our best to get the votes from Hatigaon, Garigaon and Hijubari areas. However, we have received some votes from these areas but have lost in these areas too with some small margins. We are grateful to the residents of Guwahati. Some people always look for alternative parties to oppose the ruling. Discussing them is not necessary”, Baruah stated.