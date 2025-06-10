As the Narendra Modi-led government completes 11 years at the Centre, a detailed press conference was held in Gangtok to highlight the progress made in Sikkim under various central schemes.

Officials presented a long list of achievements while also pointing out areas still needing attention. The focus was mainly on how the lives of the poor, farmers, women, youth, and the middle class have been impacted by the government’s work.

One of the biggest achievements in the state is the free ration distribution under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which has benefitted 3.81 lakh people. In housing, 4,122 houses were constructed under the PM Awas Yojana since 2015. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, over 1.2 lakh rural homes received tap water connections, with the project seeing a budget of more than ₹1,066 crore.

In terms of financial aid, over 95,000 people are insured under the PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, and 46,530 unorganised workers now hold E-Shram Cards. A total of ₹1,533 crore has been transferred directly into beneficiaries’ accounts through various Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.



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Farmers have also seen some gains. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, 32,190 farmers now receive ₹6,000 per year, and 2,959 farmers were issued Kisan Credit Cards. But challenges like limited market access and transport issues still trouble the farming community.

In women’s welfare, the PM Matru Vandana Yojana supported 19,041 pregnant women with ₹5,000 each. 19,872 LPG connections were given under Ujjwala Yojana and over 23,000 girls are now saving under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. But many women in remote areas still lack proper healthcare and employment opportunities.

For youth and students, MBBS seats in Sikkim have increased to 150, and 51 schools were modernised under the PM SHRI scheme. Sports training is being promoted through Khelo India Centres in Gangtok, Namchi, and Reshithang. Still, job creation for educated youth remains a concern.

Sikkim residents enjoy full income tax exemption, and under Mudra Yojana, over 1.52 lakh loans amounting to ₹1,511 crore were sanctioned. Around 19,479 youth have been trained under the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, but many still find it hard to get stable jobs post-training.

The UNNATI Scheme, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, received 13 applications from Sikkim so far. Subsidy loans were also offered under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme to 23 unemployed youth, but the reach remains limited.

Healthcare has improved with Ayushman Bharat, covering over 88,000 poor people, 7,415 senior citizens, and 3,116 frontline workers. 167 Health and Wellness Centres and 12 Jan Aushadhi Kendras now provide cheaper medicines. The PM CARES Fund also helped set up five oxygen plants. Still, advanced medical facilities in rural areas remain lacking.

A 300-bed hospital in Singtam and a 100-bed hospital in Soreng are coming up under central schemes. A new government medical college is being set up in Gangtok with ₹167 crore funding. These are expected to ease the burden on existing hospitals.

On the infrastructure front, Sikkim saw a massive expansion in National Highways, growing from 176 km in 2014 to 709 km in 2025. Major works like the improvement of NH-10 and the nearly complete NH-717A are underway. Under PMGSY, over 286 rural roads spanning 1,450 km were built, improving rural connectivity.

In the urban sector, Gangtok and Namchi are being developed under the Smart Cities Mission. An additional ₹450 crore has been allotted to improve school infrastructure, hostels, and community centres under the Minority Affairs Ministry.