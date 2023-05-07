A total of 128 students are being brought back to their home state Sikkim from violence-hit Manipur in flights arranged by the state government.



The students were all brought back in flights arranged by the state government from Imphal (Manipur) to Kolkata and then sent to Siliguri by bus. The state government of Sikkim has arranged SNT buses for their transit to the state upon their arrival in Siliguri today.

It is informed that a resident doctor from Sikkim, who was posted at a far-off area in Manipur, was also safely brought back to Kolkata from Imphal.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, 'Operation GURANS', an initiative of the state government to bring back students to Sikkim, was spearheaded by Chief Secretary, Shri V.B. Pathak, IAS.

The chief minister is constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur and took stock of every aspect of security preparedness and other issues pertaining to the stranded students.

The Sikkim administration closely coordinated with the Manipur administration including the Chief Secretary and senior officials at the state level along with the DCs and SPs of Manipur for safe passage of the students from their respective hostels to the airport in Manipur.

Simultaneously, the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Sikkim, led by Secretary, Namrata Thapa, IAS, played a significant role in providing essential information to the masses since the inception of the emergency meet held at Tashiling Secretariat.

Under the directive of the Chief Secretary, a helpline service (03592 299959, 8:00 am-8:00 pm) has also been set up at Emergency Response Support System located at Tashiling Secretariat, which has a dedicated team in charge of addressing any calls of distress from the students of Sikkim stuck in Manipur.

The Sikkim government has extended gratitude to the Government of Manipur for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring safe return of the students to Sikkim.

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