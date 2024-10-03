Three prominent members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim Unit have officially resigned from their primary membership. Ugen Nedup Bhutia, Janak Gurung and Sonam Gyatso Sherpa announced their decision in a letter addressed to the party's president on October 3, 2024.

Ugen Nedup Bhutia and Janak Gurung were BJP candidates in the last-held assembly polls, representing Kabi Lungchok and Namthang Rateypani, respectively. Sonam Gyatso Sherpa served as the Convenor of the BJP's Intellectual Cell.

The resigning members expressed that their choice was not made lightly, emphasizing the careful consideration behind their departure. "While we have greatly valued our time within the party and the opportunities it has afforded us, personal considerations have compelled us to step aside at this juncture," the letter stated.

They acknowledged the ideals upheld by the BJP and praised the dedication of its members towards societal betterment. In their farewell, they expressed gratitude for the guidance and support received during their tenure and wished the party continued success in its endeavors to serve the people of Sikkim and the nation.

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