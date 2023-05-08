At least 128 Sikkimese students who were stranded in the conflict-hit state of Manipur have been safely evacuated and have reached Siliguri on May 7.

The students will spend one night in Siliguri before leaving for Sikkim on May 8.

All the necessary arrangements for the students during this transit is being catered for by the state government. SNT buses have been arranged to take the students to their respective home towns on May 8.

The students were received by Bikash Basnet, Press Secretary to CM, Bhupendra Chettri, JGM, SNT, and Sharmista Pradhan, Joint Secretary, Home Department, Protocol Unit Siliguri upon reaching Siliguri.

With swift action by the Sstate government under Operarion 'Guraas', all the students from Sikkim studying in various Institutions in Manipur have been safely rescued. It may be mentioned that Sikkim becomes the first state in the north east to successfully rescue all its students from Manipur.

The students and their guardians expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and all officers involved in the operation.

Also read : 128 stranded Sikkimese students brought back to state from violence-hit Manipur