His Excellency Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Nuncio to India and Nepal, the envoy of His Holiness Pope Francis, Ambassador of Vatican City was accorded a warm welcome on April 7 at St. Thomas Church in Gangtok.

Earlier, His Excellency, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli visited to Namchi and Soreng respectively.

He was accompanied by His Lordship, Reverend Bishop Stephen Lepcha, Bishop of Darjeeling - Sikkim, Secretary to The Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, Reverend Father Stephen Fernandez, Liaison Officer, Reverend Father Yozan David Rai, Officials from Home Department, Government of Sikkim and Police personnel.

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His Excellency was given a grand reception at St. Thomas Church, Gangtok by Parish Priest, Reverend Father Jerad Lepcha, Regional Superior, Missionaries of Charity, Sister Thaddeus, Superior, Holy Cross Convent, Sister Shirley and Minister of St. Augustine's School, Reverend Father Derek Rek. While addressing the congregation at St. Thomas Church, His Excellency said that he was overwhelmed by the warm reception he was given by the people of Sikkim. He also urged all present for the day that just like the state being green represents purity, one should also strive to be pure of heart.

Born on 13th March 1953 in Predore, Bergamo in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, he was ordained priest at the age of twenty-five on 17th June 1978 for the Diocese of Bergamo.

He holds a doctorate in theology and a master’s degree in canon law. His Holiness Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli as the new Apostolic Nuncio to India on 13th March 2021.

His Excellency is visiting Sikkim from 5th to 9th April 2023, for his Apostolic duties and has already visited Namchi on 5th April and Soreng on 6th April 2023 respectively.

His Excellency also attended the Good Friday Services at St. Thomas Church today.

