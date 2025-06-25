Army deploys BonV Aero's GPR drone for landslide rescue ops in Sikkim

The Indian Army deployed a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) drone developed by Bhubaneswar-based deep-tech startup BonV Aero to assist in the aftermath of the devastating landslide in Lachen, Sikkim, earlier this month.

The GPR-equipped unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was pressed into service within 24 hours of the incident to scan debris in the high-altitude, inaccessible region — nearly 123 km from Gangtok — where traditional tools like thermal cameras and canine units proved ineffective.

BonV Aero’s drone conducted aerial surveys over the unstable terrain and successfully identified two sub-surface anomalies at depths of 0.76 metres and 0.015 metres. Subsequent excavation confirmed the presence of human remains, allowing rescue teams to conduct targeted operations instead of broad manual digging.



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“The Army’s timely decision to use our platform enabled focused rescue efforts,” said Satyabarata Satapathy, CEO of BonV Aero. “The response in Lachen shows how homegrown solutions can meet urgent needs anywhere in the country.”

The drone also transmitted real-time data to a digital map, enabling precise on-site coordination by ground teams. The GPR drone operated without physical contact, significantly reducing risk in the unstable landscape.

BonV Aero's CTO Abinash Sahoo added, “This UAV-based system overcomes limitations faced by conventional methods, providing critical data from the air in challenging terrain.”

The Army’s deployment of this indigenous deep-tech solution marks a significant step in leveraging advanced UAV capabilities for humanitarian and disaster response missions in remote and difficult environments.