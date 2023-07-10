Siliguri Metropolitan Police on July 10 apprehended a person posing as a Lt Col of the Indian Army from the Salugara area in the city, said an official statement from Army.

He was apprehended based on a specific input provided by TriShakti Corps.

''Based on specific input provided by TriShakti Corps, and ensuing joint operation, Siliguri Metropolitan Police apprehended an imposter posing as a Lt Col of Indian Army from Salugara area, Siliguri,'' the statement added.

The apprehended individual was identified as Dalchand Verma, s/o Late Parchand Verma, who is a resident of Gangtok in Sikkim.

''The suspect is involved in fake recruitment and forgery of documents etc,'' the statement claimed.

The police also recovered one mobile phone, blank forms for enrolment in the Indian Army, and a photocopy of his own UID card.



In this regard, police have launched an investigation.

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