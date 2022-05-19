Under the jurisdiction of Mangan Nagar Panchayat in Sikkim, the production, stocking, import, distribution, sale, and use of Single-Use Plastic (SUP) goods is prohibited.

This action was done in response to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) announcement that certain SUP products would be subject to a blanket ban beginning July 1, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the Mangan Nagar Panchayat, “the Manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following in Single-Use Plastic (SUP) including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from 1st July, 2022.”

“Earbuds with plastic sticks, for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration. Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, plastic or PVC banners less than 1000 micron, stirrers,” – further reads the press release.