Hamro Sikkim Party President, Bhaichung Bhutia addressed a press conference on February 5 and exposed the double-engine government's role in the derogatory remarks in the supreme court judgment.

Bhaichung explained that the only permanent solutions to these problems are the restoration of the Sikkimese Nepali Seat Reservation and the implementation of ILP and both these are political solutions that can only be done in the Sikkim assembly.

During the press conference, Bhaichung presented four demands of the Hamro Sikkim Party. He also said that he will meet the leaders of all the political parties and key stakeholders to seek support for the HSP's demands.

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In this regard, Bhaichung met with the SDF President Pawan Kumar Chamling. Both the leaders agreed that this is the issue of Sikkimese identity and everyone should work together keeping their political differences aside for the betterment of Sikkim.

Chamling assured Bhaichung that he will support any bill presented in the assembly to restore the Sikkimese Nepali Seat Reservation and the implementation of ILP.

Bhaichung also met with the general secretary of the Joint Action Committee and handed them a letter seeking JAC's support on the HSP's demands. During the discussion, the JAC general secretary agreed that the SKM government is at fault and that the Chief Minister should apologize to the people of Sikkim for the lapses on the government’s part due to which the unfortunate sentence "persons of foreign origin like Nepalis" appeared the judgment.

HSP President Bhaichung Bhutia also tried to contact BJP president D.R Thapa but it seems the Sikkim BJP leadership is currently in Delhi.