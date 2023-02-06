Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 5 assured a delegation from Sikkim led by the state BJP president that the finance and home ministries will file a review plea before the Supreme Court to seek clarity on the term ''Sikkimese'' in line with Constitutional provisions, an official statement said.

The development comes amid protests in Sikkim over the Supreme Court (SC) observation referring to Sikkimese Nepalis as ''Immigrants'' while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.

After the meeting, the Home Minister assured that the sentiments of the Sikkimese community are well respected.

''The people of Sikkim are an integral and essential part of India and the Constitutional provision for people of Sikkim shall be protected,'' the statement added.

The delegation was led by Sikkim BJP state president DR Thapa and the members of the Joint Action Committee and Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj.

The delegation apprised Shah about the issue of foreigners tags to Sikkimese of Nepali origin and distortion of the definition of 'Sikkimese' as a result of the recent top court observation.

The Home Minister urged the people of Sikkim to maintain peace and harmony in the state and advised political parties to refrain from attempting to take political mileage out of this sensitive issue, the statement said.

Also read: Sikkim: Joint Action Committee calls state-wide bandh on 8th February