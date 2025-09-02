Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee slams Sikkim over Pang Lhabsol date error in official book

A long-standing controversy over the wrong mention of the Pang Lhabsol festival date in a government publication has resurfaced, with the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) renewing its criticism against the state authorities for failing to correct the error even after two decades.

The issue originated in 2004 when the Sikkim government published the Sikkim Studies Series (Culture, Part-1, Volume-III) book. In its section on culture, the book states that Pang Lhabsol is observed every year on September 2. However, SIBLAC has consistently maintained that the information is misleading, as the festival is not tied to a fixed Gregorian date. Instead, it is observed from the 8th to 15th day of the seventh month of the Sikkimese lunar calendar, usually falling in late August or early September.

Despite repeated representations and letters over the years, SIBLAC alleges that the government has shown little interest in rectifying the mistake. “This blunder is still yet to be corrected despite our efforts since its publication in 2004. Our representatives are all in deep slumber,” said one of the members, adding that the mistake undermines the cultural and spiritual sentiments of the Sikkimese people.

Pang Lhabsol is one of the most unique and significant festivals of Sikkim, celebrated across the state, with the main function held in Gangtok at the Statues of Unity. The festival honours Mount Khangchendzonga, the guardian deity of Sikkim, along with other local deities. Rooted in a historical event that united the communities of Sikkim, the celebration involves prayers by Lamas and Boongthings, vibrant dances, and rituals symbolising unity and protection of the land.



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SIBLAC convener Tseten Bhutia had earlier warned against attempts to distort the festival’s identity by associating it with names such as “Ekta Divas” or “Day of Brotherhood.” He stressed that Pang Lhabsol carries its own sacred meaning and must not be altered for political or social convenience. In 2006, the committee issued strong statements condemning what it described as attempts to dilute the state’s traditional religious ethos.

The group has also raised concerns about the handling of other cultural practices. They recalled that the Saga Dawa Cho Kor procession, a sacred annual event in which holy scriptures are carried through Gangtok to bless the people, was once diverted from its original route. According to SIBLAC, such changes erode centuries-old traditions and weaken the cultural fabric of the state.

Members of the committee argue that while development is necessary, traditional values and festivals should not be compromised. They drew comparisons with the Puri Rath Yatra in Odisha and the Ganesh Utsav processions in Mumbai, which continue along their historic routes despite modern challenges, underscoring the importance of safeguarding Sikkim’s own heritage.