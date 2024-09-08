Sikkim Mahila Morcha General Secretary, Srijana Thapa on September 8 called on Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to address the increasing crimes against women in the state. Thapa expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in incidents of violence against women and children, including recent cases of killings and domestic abuse.

“We strongly condemn these incidents. Such crimes are not only harmful to society but also set a negative example for future generations. Last year, the National Commission for Women raised concerns about the situation in Sikkim, and we submitted a detailed report. But today, the situation remains dire,” Thapa said.

Highlighting a recent case where a woman was killed by her husband, Thapa stressed the urgency of the issue. "As the Dashain festival approaches, when women visit their families for blessings, such incidents are deeply disheartening. We appeal to the Chief Minister to take immediate action to stop these evils in society.”

Thapa also called for a statewide awareness campaign and said that there is strong need to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse and violence. “Awareness programs in villages and districts will empower women and ensure they live with pride, as women are the strength of society,” she said.

Also Read: Sikkim hosts panel on 'Disagreeing Respectfully', to promote constructive dialogue