BJP Sikkim advisor warns: fake citizens threaten state's identity, national security

Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Chief Advisor to the BJP Sikkim unit, has issued a strong appeal to the people of the state to unite against the growing menace of fake citizenship and fraudulent documentation.

Speaking on Wednesday, Bhutia said the matter was not merely a political concern but a question of safeguarding Sikkim’s future and the security of the nation.

Highlighting years of unaddressed complaints over fake voter cards, duplicate identity documents, and illegal citizenship claims, Bhutia said that despite some cancellations, decisive action remained elusive. “Time and again, we have raised our voice against fake voter cards, fraudulent citizenship, and duplicate documents. Yet, despite a few cancellations, no concrete action has been taken,” he said. He alleged that some individuals with fraudulent documents had even managed to attain influential positions in Sikkim.



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Calling the trend dangerous for a border-sensitive and strategically important state like Sikkim, Bhutia warned that such cases not only defraud the local population but also pose a serious threat to national security. “It is high time we wake up from our slumber and take a stand. Let us unite, not for political gain, but for the sake of our children and future generations. If we remain silent today, we risk losing our identity tomorrow,” he stressed.

He urged both the administration and citizens to work together to identify and remove fake document holders and to end practices that compromise the state’s integrity. Bhutia insisted that firm and uncompromising measures were urgently needed to safeguard the rights of genuine Sikkimese citizens and protect Sikkim’s distinct identity.

