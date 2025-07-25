BJP Sikkim cuts ties with YT Lepcha, labels his statements misleading and unauthorised

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim unit has firmly disassociated itself from YT Lepcha, asserting that he is no longer affiliated with the party in any capacity.

In a sharp press release issued by the BJP’s state publicity wing, the party clarified that any public statements made by Mr. Lepcha using the BJP’s name are “personal, unauthorised, and inaccurate.”

The party cited Mr. Lepcha’s open support for a rival political outfit during the 2024 General Elections as a clear act of anti-party behaviour. “By actively endorsing a competing party, YT Lepcha violated BJP’s principles and disciplinary code,” the statement said. “He ceased to be associated with the party from that point onward and holds no official or unofficial position.”



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BJP Sikkim further cautioned the public and media against taking Mr. Lepcha’s comments as representative of the party’s stance. “YT Lepcha is not a member of the BJP Sikkim. His views do not reflect the position of the party,” the release added, urging that the BJP’s name should not be used for personal political agendas.

A senior BJP leader from the state, speaking on condition of anonymity, reaffirmed that the party remains focused on clean politics, public accountability, and the democratic rights of Sikkimese citizens. “Such distractions will not derail our commitment to serving the people of Sikkim,” the leader stated.