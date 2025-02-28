A delegation from BJP Sikkim, led by Gangtok District President Pempo Dorjee Lepcha, submitted a memorandum to Minister of State for Civil Aviation & Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, seeking urgent interventions to enhance air connectivity and revive the cooperative sector in Sikkim.

The memorandum outlined three key demands:

A New All-Weather International Airport – To ensure uninterrupted air connectivity and promote tourism growth.

Revival of Pakyong Airport – Urging immediate infrastructure upgrades and resumption of regular flight operations.



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Strengthening of Cooperatives – Seeking restoration of contractual and supply work eligibility for cooperative societies.

The party called for feasibility studies, infrastructure development, and policy support to address these critical issues.

BJP Sikkim reaffirmed its commitment to the vision of ‘Viksit Sikkim’, advocating for policies that drive economic progress and sustainable development in the state.