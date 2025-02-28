Former BJP candidate Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, along with party leaders, visited a small village in Ankuchen to raise awareness about the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The outreach program was conducted under the direction of Sikkim BJP President Dr. Thapa.

Addressing the villagers, Bhutia explained the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a flagship health scheme of the Central Government.

“This scheme provides a health insurance card that allows people from Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories to get free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in any of the 29,000 hospitals across India,” Bhutia said. He emphasized that many people are still unaware of this initiative, and the visit aimed to educate them about its advantages.



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Bhutia highlighted that the scheme is applicable in major hospitals, including STNM Hospital and Manipal Hospital in Sikkim, as well as Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute in Delhi. “If a person is undergoing cancer treatment, they can avail free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under this scheme,” he stated.

Calling the Ayushman Bharat card a “Rs 5 lakh cheque,” Bhutia underlined its importance in times of medical emergencies. “During health crises, people often sell their land, jewelry, and even take loans, losing their financial stability. With this card in hand, there is no need for recommendations or financial worries. It ensures immediate treatment without additional burdens,” he added.

The BJP leaders urged villagers to register for the scheme and take full advantage of the benefits provided by the government. The initiative aims to ensure better healthcare access for underprivileged sections of society.