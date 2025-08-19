BJP Sikkim leaders represent state at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’

The BJP Sikkim unit has extended its warm congratulations to BJP ST Morcha National Executive Shri Yap Tshering Bhutia and the Mahila Morcha Executive Sangey Doma Bhutia for proudly representing the state at Rashtrapati Bhavan under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on August 18, 2025.

Their participation alongside eminent tribal leaders from across India was described as a testament to their dedication and to the rich cultural heritage of Sikkim’s Scheduled Tribe communities.

The event also featured an inspiring address by President Droupadi Murmu, who emphasised the importance of respecting and empowering tribal communities as active participants in India’s development journey.



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BJP Sikkim lauded Shri Yap Tshering Bhutia for raising the crucial issue of connectivity challenges in North Sikkim, particularly in tribal regions affected by the devastating GLOF flooding of October 2023.

The state unit said the duo’s representation at the national platform not only brought honor to Sikkim but also inspired collective efforts to preserve tribal traditions, knowledge, and a nature-centric lifestyle.

“BJP Sikkim is immensely proud of their efforts and remains committed to supporting initiatives that uplift and empower our tribal communities,” the party said in a statement.