To ensure the welfare of women and children in Sikkim, the BJP Sikkim Mahila Morcha, led by General Secretary Smt. Srijana Thapa Chettri visited the Women and Child Development Department under the Social Welfare, Government of Sikkim at Tadong.

The Morcha functionaries, including State Secretary Miss Devi Maya Baraily, Vice President Smt. Aruna Manger, Tara Subba, and Secretary Smt. Bobby Rai, expressed their concerns over the observed shortcomings at various Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Centres across the state.

During the visit, a memorandum was submitted to Secretary Smt. Nirmit Lepcha stating the need for immediate attention to address the pressing issues. The memorandum outlined several critical concerns, including the inadequate distribution of essential nutrients, delays in maternity allowance disbursement, and the distressing lack of proper toilet facilities and drinking water supply at the ICDS Centres.

The Morcha, acknowledging the Central Government's continuous efforts to provide necessary facilities for the welfare of women and children urged the Women and Child Development Department to take action in rectifying the identified shortcomings.

In a formal letter (Ref. No. 119/SK/BJP/2023-24), addressed to the Secretary of the Women & Child Development Department, the BJP Sikkim Mahila Morcha reiterated their concerns. General Secretary Smt. Srijana Chettri highlighted the severe shortage of nutritional materials, the absence of proper water supply and sanitary toilets, delays in maternity allowance disbursement and the insufficient supply of essential medicines at the grassroots level.

The Morcha called for proactive intervention to ensure ICDS Centres have a sufficient supply of nutritional materials, proper water supply, clean toilets, timely maternity allowances, and essential medicines. They stated that addressing these concerns is crucial for the overall well-being and safety of women and children in the state of Sikkim.

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