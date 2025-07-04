BJP Sikkim pushes for ring road around Gangtok

BJP Sikkim State President DR Thapa held a constructive meeting with Ashok Kumar Saha, Executive Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), at the Regional Office in Gangtok on Friday, June 4.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing NHIDCL projects in the state and addressing critical infrastructure concerns.

During the discussion, Thapa emphasized the importance of minimizing disruptions on national highways during the ongoing monsoon season. He urged NHIDCL to prioritize road maintenance and take timely measures to ensure safe and uninterrupted travel for the people of Sikkim.



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The meeting also served as a follow-up to Thapa’s recent engagement with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, where he met Shri Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, MP from Karnataka. In that earlier interaction, Thapa had submitted a memorandum advocating for the construction of a Ring Road around Gangtok to ease future traffic congestion in the capital.

Reiterating the proposal during his meeting with Saha, Thapa discussed the feasibility, potential alignment, and challenges of the Ring Road project. He underlined the importance of this initiative for improving traffic management and urban mobility in Gangtok, which he said would be a major boost for both residents and tourists.

He further stressed the need for sustainable and resilient infrastructure to support the state’s growing tourism and economic sectors. Mr. Thapa called on NHIDCL to expedite project timelines without compromising quality and to remain responsive to local issues and feedback.

The meeting reflected BJP Sikkim’s ongoing efforts to collaborate closely with central agencies to accelerate infrastructure development and address public concerns across the state.