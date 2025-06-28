BJP Sikkim slams state health dept’s circular capping PMJAY medicine expenses

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim unit has raised strong objections against a circular issued by the State Health Department, calling it a violation of PMJAY Ayushman Bharat guidelines.

The circular in question limits General Medicine expenses to ₹1,600 per day for elderly citizens (70+) and AAY cardholder BPL families under the PMJAY scheme. BJP leaders have pointed out that no such cap exists in the official PMJAY guidelines, which provide coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family annually.

Following complaints from patients, the BJP Namchi team visited the District Hospital in Namchi and met with the Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO). Their findings confirmed that PMJAY beneficiaries are being forced to pay out-of-pocket once the daily ₹1,600 medicine limit is crossed, putting undue financial strain on vulnerable groups.



Also Read: Centre declares Melli–Singtam stretch as NH-210, boosts Sikkim road network

“Such a restriction undermines the spirit of Ayushman Bharat, which is aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare to the poorest sections of society,” the party said in a statement issued by Media Incharge Niren Bhandari.

The BJP Sikkim unit has begun preparing a detailed report to escalate the matter to the Central Government, demanding corrective action and full implementation of PMJAY guidelines in Sikkim.

Calling the move a “serious obstruction” in the goal of universal healthcare access, BJP reaffirmed its commitment to protect the rights of Sikkim’s PMJAY beneficiaries.