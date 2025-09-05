BJP Sikkim spokesperson Passang Gyali Sherpa resigns, cites leadership indecisiveness

Passang Gyali Sherpa, State Spokesperson of BJP Sikkim, on September 5 tendered his resignation, citing persistent indecisiveness and contradictory signals from the state leadership that, he said, have weakened the party’s credibility and confused karyakartas.

In his resignation letter addressed to the State President of BJP Sikkim and copied to central leaders including Sambit Patra and BL Santosh, Sherpa stated that the unclear stance of BJP Sikkim—whether it is an alliance partner in government or in opposition—has made the spokesperson’s role untenable.

“Without clarity on whether BJP Sikkim is in alliance or opposition, the spokesperson’s role has become untenable. I appeal to the central leadership to urgently intervene for the sake of the party and the people of Sikkim,” he said.



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Sherpa highlighted his tenure with the party, including contesting the 2024 Assembly elections from Tumin-Lingi constituency, leading grassroots campaigns such as Seva & Sampark Abhiyan, and defending the party’s positions in the media. He expressed concern that the lack of decisive leadership has misled the public and blurred the party’s identity in the state.

He urged the central leadership to assess the state unit’s decision-making and communication processes to prevent further erosion of trust among party workers and the public.