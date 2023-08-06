In a significant development, Brigadier Manoj Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, embarked on an insightful expedition to assess the critical forward areas of East Sikkim, said an official statement on August 6.

Brig Manoj Gupta visited the strategically pivotal locales of Kupup and Dokala, which have long been regarded as linchpins of regional stability and military mobility.

The primary objective of the visit revolved around the comprehensive evaluation of upcoming infrastructure, with a specific focus on the intricate network of roads and bridges that serve as lifelines for transportation and connectivity.

''Brig Manoj Gupta’s visit was marked by an earnest endeavor to not only inspect the physical aspects of the infrastructure but also to engage with the local population, whose unwavering dedication is integral to the maintenance and construction of these vital conduits,'' the statement added.

It further said that the interactions with these local stakeholders provided valuable insights into the ground-level realities, including the formidable challenges posed by the region's unique topography and unpredictable weather patterns, marked by heavy snowfall and relentless rainfall.

Praiseworthy was the Chief Engineer's commendation for the remarkable quality of work undertaken by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), an acknowledgment that resonated despite the arduous conditions under which these feats are accomplished.

Gupta also distributed winter clothing to the local labourers whose unwavering dedication led to the establishment of a robust communication network in these border areas.

Ming Ma, a local stalwart, who has devoted twenty years to collaboration with the BRO, expressed gratitude for the Chief Engineer's positive feedback, emphasizing that such encouragement serves as a driving force to maintain the high standards set in motion.

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