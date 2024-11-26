The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has intensified its efforts to restore critical road connectivity in Sikkim, an official reported on Monday, November 25.

The repair work on the Gangtok-Chungthang road, particularly an eight-kilometer stretch between Naga and Theng, is progressing rapidly despite challenging weather conditions and rugged terrain. "The dedicated workers have shown exceptional commitment in rebuilding the damaged infrastructure," stated an official release.

This section of the road had been severely damaged during the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023, followed by a devastating cloudburst in June 2024. Restoring this vital stretch is expected to significantly improve travel to North Sikkim and enhance tourism prospects in the region, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the BRO is also focusing on critical surfacing work along the Kalep-Giagong road, a high-altitude route leading to the renowned Gurudongmar Lake near the India-China border.

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