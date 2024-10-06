The Ministry of Education has addressed the concerns raised by MP Indra Hang Subba regarding the inclusion of Tamang, Rai, Gurung, and Sherpa languages in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in Sikkim. In a response from Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, logistical and academic constraints were highlighted as barriers to recognizing these languages in CBSE’s Class XI and XII curriculum.

Chaudhary, referring to the letter from Subba dated 26 July 2024, acknowledged the cultural significance of these languages. However, he cited issues such as limited student enrollment, with only 68 students across 14 schools, and a lack of subject experts proficient in these languages. Furthermore, the introduction of additional languages could extend examination durations, affecting the academic calendar.

CBSE already offers ten languages from Sikkim, representing 25% of its linguistic offerings, showcasing the board’s existing commitment to regional diversity. The Ministry stated the importance of regional languages and suggested further collaboration with the NCERT to promote them through other educational initiatives.

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